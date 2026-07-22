Priyanka Chopra says motherhood changed career priorities: ‘Don’t just pack bags and go…’

For years, Priyanka Chopra’s career was defined by an extraordinarily demanding schedule. At the peak of her Bollywood career, she starred in multiple films each year, constantly travelling between shoots, promotions and international commitments. But since becoming a mother to daughter Malti Marie, the actor says her relationship with work has undergone a significant shift.

Speaking at the Cannes Lions 2026 conference in France, Priyanka reflected on how motherhood has reshaped her priorities. “Your priorities really change. I don’t just pack my bags and go off for a movie anymore,” she said. She added, “I don’t do five films a year. I don’t travel the way I used to. I’m really, really selective about the time I spend and who I spend it with.” Opening up about this new phase of life, Priyanka also admitted, “I’m navigating working-mom life. I have so much more respect for my mother now.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

This is a perspective she has spoken about before. In an interview for Marie Claire’s March 2026 issue, Priyanka shared that while she once wanted to “juggle all the balls and do all the things,” she now trusts her instincts more and feels more comfortable saying no to projects that do not fit her priorities. She also revealed that she experiences anxiety when her four-year-old daughter, Malti, is away from her, even during school hours.

But how does parenthood often change the way people think about ambition, work-life balance and success?

How parenthood reshapes work priorities

Sonal Khangarot, licensed rehabilitation counsellor and psychotherapist, The Answer Room, tells indianexpress.com, “For many parents, particularly mothers, the arrival of a child often leads to a profound shift in identity and priorities. Becoming a parent can activate a stronger need for emotional connection, caregiving, and a sense of responsibility, which naturally influences how one views work and success. Many women begin to reassess what fulfilment means to them, moving from external achievements to seeking a better balance between professional aspirations and family life.”

There is also an increased awareness of time, Khangarot adds, with many wanting to be more present during their child’s formative years. Additionally, societal expectations and the mental load of caregiving can contribute to this change in priorities. It’s important to remember that this transition isn’t about becoming less ambitious; rather, it’s about redefining ambition in a way that aligns with one’s evolving values, emotional needs, and sense of purpose.

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Balancing career ambitions with family responsibilities

For many parents, particularly mothers, the arrival of a child often leads to a profound shift in identity and priorities. Becoming a parent can activate a stronger need for emotional connection, caregiving, and a sense of responsibility, which naturally influences how one views work and success.

Khangarot states that many women begin to reassess what fulfilment means to them, moving from external achievements to seeking a better balance between professional aspirations and family life. There is also an increased awareness of time, with many wanting to be more present during their child’s formative years. “Additionally, societal expectations and the mental load of caregiving can contribute to this change in priorities. It’s important to remember that this transition isn’t about becoming less ambitious; rather, it’s about redefining ambition in a way that aligns with one’s evolving values, emotional needs, and sense of purpose.”

Setting boundaries and redefining success

As we move through different life stages, our definition of success naturally evolves. Khangarot mentions, “Early in our careers, success may mean saying yes to every opportunity, but over time many people realise that constantly being available can lead to burnout and resentment.”

What does success mean to you right now? Click on the statement that best reflects your current mindset: Story continues below this ad ‘I say yes to every opportunity because I don’t want to miss out.’ Early in a career, saying yes can create valuable opportunities. Over time, however, constantly being available may lead to burnout if it comes at the expense of your wellbeing. ‘I’m learning to say no so I can focus on what matters most.’ Setting boundaries is not selfish. Protecting your time and energy allows you to invest more fully in the people, goals and responsibilities that align with your values. ‘My idea of success has changed over time.’ That’s completely normal. Different stages of life often bring different priorities, and redefining success to reflect your current needs is a sign of emotional maturity and self-awareness. Key takeaway Success isn’t only about achievements or productivity. It is also about creating a life that feels meaningful, sustainable and aligned with what matters most to you today. Story continues below this ad

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.