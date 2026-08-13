Priyanka Chopra met ‘assistant of the assistant’ in Hollywood despite being top Indian star, says manager

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, crowned Miss World in 2000, made her Bollywood debut with The Hero: Love Story of a Spy, directed by Anil Sharma, alongside Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta. Years later, the beauty pageant star became a global phenomenon after making waves in Hollywood and representing India on several international platforms.

The actor’s rise to global stardom may look effortless to her fans in hindsight; however, Anjula Acharia, a popular talent manager who worked with Priyanka, recently shared that it was the result of years of relentless hard work and humility.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

‘Priyanka Chopra was not an overnight success’

Speaking about the journey that eventually led Priyanka to Hollywood, Anjula, in a podcast with Masoom Minawala, dismissed the perception that the actor became an “overnight success.” She revealed that the duo spent seven years building Chopra’s career in the US before her breakthrough with the American television series Quantico and high-profile magazine covers.

“Even with Priyanka, people were like, ‘Oh my god, she was an overnight success.’ She was not. We worked really hard for seven years before she was on Quantico, before she broke out and was on the cover of Vogue and Vanity Fair. We were hustling for a long time,” Anjula said.

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Reflecting on what set Priyanka apart, Acharia credited her willingness to audition despite already being one of India’s biggest stars. She highlighted that the Dil Dhadakane Do actor had no hesitation in attending small meetings and rebuilding her career in a completely new industry.

‘Priyanka Chopra is one of a kind’

“I saw something really special in her… Priyanka is incredibly unique. She is one of a kind,” Anjula said, adding that what impressed her most was the actor’s complete lack of ego.

“And the lack of ego in that woman when she was at the top of her game to come to America with me and take meetings with the assistant of the assistant and pound the streets with me is so remarkable and admirable,” she added.

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The talent manager also stressed the importance of choosing the right collaborators throughout one’s career. “Picking your partner is such a big part of your success. Knowing who your cohort is, knowing who the people around you are,” she added.

According to psychologist Dr Rimpa Sarkar, founder of Sentier Wellness in Mumbai, humility is more than a personality trait. It is a psychological advantage that supports long-term success. She explained that people who remain humble are more receptive to feedback, new ideas and changing circumstances, making them better equipped to adapt as their careers evolve.

“A healthy humility is being confident about what you bring to the table while recognising that there is always something to learn,” she said, adding that this balance of confidence and openness fosters adaptability, resilience and stronger professional relationships.

Importance of humility in professional life

Dr Rimpa also noted that a “no ego” mindset is especially valuable when entering a new country or industry, where even accomplished professionals must often begin again.

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She further highlighted the psychological impact of surrounding oneself with the right people. Positive mentors and collaborators can shape attitudes through observation, constructive feedback and social modelling, while toxic environments can gradually undermine confidence and growth.

For professionals looking to sustain success, Dr Rimpa recommended maintaining meaningful relationships outside work, practising gratitude and regularly reflecting on learning rather than achievements.

“Remaining grounded requires intentionally maintaining parts of life that are not dependent on professional achievement. Staying connected with family and old friends, maintaining hobbies, taking time away from work, and having relationships where you are valued as a person rather than for your position can protect against allowing success to become your entire identity,” she said.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.