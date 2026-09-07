Preity Zinta reveals why she worked 18-hour days on her new film: ‘Each to his own’

Preity Zinta, currently promoting her upcoming film Vibe, recently spoke about working long hours to wrap up shooting early and return to the US to spend time with her children. Revealing her work philosophy during the trailer launch event, the actor said: “Every day we had very long shoots. So, each to his own and of course, the reason I was working 18 hours is that I wanted to finish my work as soon as I could and then come back to America to be with my kids.”

“My whole focus was, ‘ It’s okay, I will come; I will finish it. As long as my work gets over quickly. So my whole thing was, ‘I don’t mind doing this.’ Because I’m coming to India. And I’m here for 30-40 days. Every single day I went and came back from the shoot. I didn’t even go out a single evening,” she further added.