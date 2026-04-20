‘I get scolded by wife and daughter’: Manoj Bajpayee once admitted to being too focused on work; how passion can blur line between career and family

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Balancing professional dedication with personal relationships can be one of life’s trickiest challenges. In an old interview, actor Manoj Bajpayee offered a candid glimpse into this everyday tug-of-war.
“I am as ordinary a family person as I can be. I try to do justice to being a husband and being a father. However, I get scolding from my daughter and my wife for being completely focused on my work,” he admitted with honesty that many working professionals might resonate with in a conversation with ETimes/
He went on to describe the dynamics at home, adding, “My daughter and my wife are my bosses at home. I humbly listen to them. I try to follow the rules of the house as much as possible. They dictate my life completely. I love them, and they are my lifelines.” Married to Shabana Raza (Neha Bajpayee) and father to Ava Nayla, Manoj’s reflections highlight a universal struggle: trying to be fully present both at work and at home without one overshadowing the other.
Gurleen Baruah, Existential Psychotherapist at That Culture Thing, tells indianexpress.com, “Often, it’s not about neglect, but passion. When someone loves what they do, the line between work and life blurs easily. Add to that the constant presence of technology, such as phones, watches, and emails, and the mind rarely finds rest. Over time, this becomes a habit, not a choice.”
Creating boundaries starts with awareness, Baruah adds, noticing how often your attention drifts back to work, even at the dinner table. Small rituals help: keeping phones away during meals, having a “no work talk” hour at home, or taking a short pause before entering the house to mentally “switch zones.” These are tiny acts of mindfulness that signal: “now, I’m home”.
Baruah notes that it’s natural to feel defensive when you are accused of something that also brings you pride. For many, work is identity, purpose, and self-worth, so any criticism can feel like a personal attack. Instead of reacting, it helps to pause and listen.
“Ask yourself — how much space does work take in my life? If it’s consuming everything else that matters, it might be time to realign, not out of guilt but balance. Honest conversations where both sides share what they need — time, support, understanding — help shift the tone from blame to repair. Balance doesn’t mean less ambition; it means equal respect for your personal and relational worlds,” mentions Baruah.
Baruah states, “Even when said jokingly, there’s truth in the idea that homes have hierarchies too. Balance doesn’t come from keeping score but from mutual respect — knowing when to lead and when to listen. Shared decisions about family routines, chores, and leisure time prevent silent resentment.”
It helps to set intentional family time — meals without screens, daily check-ins, or even quiet evenings where everyone disconnects from devices. These moments reestablish connection.