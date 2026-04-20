‘I get scolded by wife and daughter’: Manoj Bajpayee once admitted to being too focused on work; how passion can blur line between career and family

Balancing professional dedication with personal relationships can be one of life’s trickiest challenges. In an old interview, actor Manoj Bajpayee offered a candid glimpse into this everyday tug-of-war.

“I am as ordinary a family person as I can be. I try to do justice to being a husband and being a father. However, I get scolding from my daughter and my wife for being completely focused on my work,” he admitted with honesty that many working professionals might resonate with in a conversation with ETimes/

He went on to describe the dynamics at home, adding, “My daughter and my wife are my bosses at home. I humbly listen to them. I try to follow the rules of the house as much as possible. They dictate my life completely. I love them, and they are my lifelines.” Married to Shabana Raza (Neha Bajpayee) and father to Ava Nayla, Manoj’s reflections highlight a universal struggle: trying to be fully present both at work and at home without one overshadowing the other.