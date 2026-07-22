How many hours should you work each week? Here’s the healthiest range

For many people, working long hours is often seen as a sign of ambition, productivity and professional commitment. In a July 15 post on X, neurologist Dr Sudhir Kumar highlighted research on healthy working hours and the risks associated with excessive workloads. He wrote, “Research suggests the healthiest range is around 35–40 hours of work per week. Beyond this, health risks begin to rise, and working 55 hours or more each week is consistently associated with a significantly higher cardiovascular risk.”

Referring to scientific evidence, he noted that compared with people working 35-40 hours per week, those working 55 hours or more have a 35% higher risk of stroke and a 17% higher risk of ischaemic heart disease. He further added, “The World Health Organization (WHO) and the International Labour Organization (ILO) estimate that long working hours contributed to around 745,000 deaths globally in 2016 due to stroke and heart disease.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Dr Kumar also pointed out that the effects of overworking extend well beyond cardiovascular health. According to him, “Long working hours are also linked to poor sleep and fatigue, burnout, anxiety and depression, higher blood pressure, reduced productivity and concentration, more workplace injuries and errors, and less time for exercise, healthy eating and family life.” At the same time, he emphasised that reducing work hours alone is not the solution, saying, “The goal is not to work less, but to work smarter and recover better.”

To support both health and productivity, he recommended aiming for 35-40 working hours per week whenever possible, avoiding 55+ hour work weeks as a regular habit, taking regular movement breaks, getting 7-9 hours of sleep every night, exercising regularly and keeping at least one day each week for recovery and personal life. Summing up his advice, he wrote, “Success is a marathon, not a sprint. Protecting your health is one of the best investments you can make in a long, productive career.”

But how strong is the evidence linking long work hours to chronic disease, and what can people realistically do if their jobs demand extended hours? We asked an expert to explain.

The health risks of working long hours

Dr Palleti Siva Karthik Reddy, MBBS, MD, general medicine, FAIG, Consultant physician at Elite Care Clinic, tells indianexpress.com, “There is substantial scientific evidence linking long working hours with an increased risk of cardiovascular disease. Several large-scale studies and meta-analyses have found that individuals who regularly work 55 hours or more per week face a higher risk of stroke and coronary heart disease compared to those working standard hours. While working long hours alone does not directly cause disease, it often creates a combination of chronic stress, physical inactivity, poor sleep, unhealthy eating patterns and inadequate recovery, all of which contribute to adverse health outcomes.”

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From a biological standpoint, Dr Reddy notes that chronic overwork keeps the body’s stress response activated for prolonged periods. “This leads to sustained elevations in stress hormones such as cortisol and adrenaline, which can increase blood pressure, promote inflammation, impair glucose regulation and place additional strain on the cardiovascular system. Over time, these changes can accelerate vascular damage and increase the likelihood of serious health events.”

Reducing health risks when long hours are unavoidable

While reducing excessive work hours remains the ideal solution, Dr Reddy says that there are practical measures that can help reduce health risks. Prioritising sleep is perhaps the most important intervention, as sleep deprivation amplifies many of the negative effects associated with chronic stress and overwork. Even during demanding periods, individuals should aim for a consistent sleep schedule and adequate sleep duration.

He mentions that regular movement throughout the day is equally important. Short activity breaks, standing intervals and daily exercise can help counteract the cardiovascular and metabolic consequences of prolonged sitting. Maintaining structured meal timings, choosing nutrient-dense foods and staying hydrated are also essential.

“In addition, setting boundaries around work communication, taking short mental recovery breaks and incorporating stress-management practices such as mindfulness, deep breathing, or relaxation exercises can help lower physiological stress levels. Regular health screenings become particularly important for individuals who consistently work long hours, as early detection of risk factors can prevent more serious complications,” reveals Dr Reddy.

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Recognising the early signs of overwork

Quick Quiz See if you can answer this: Which of the following is an early warning sign that prolonged overwork may be affecting your health? A. Feeling tired after a single busy day. B. Persistent fatigue despite rest, sleep problems, irritability, recurring infections or reduced concentration. C. Feeling hungry after skipping lunch. D. Wanting to take a weekend off after a hectic week. ▼ Reveal the answer ✅ Correct answer: B Story continues below this ad “Prolonged overwork can affect far more than your heart. Early warning signs include persistent fatigue despite adequate rest, sleep disturbances, frequent headaches, irritability, poor concentration, elevated blood pressure, unexplained weight changes, recurring infections and a loss of motivation or enjoyment in daily life. These symptoms suggest the body is struggling to cope with ongoing stress and should not be ignored,” mentions Dr Reddy.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.