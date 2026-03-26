Why Gen Z is embracing ‘lily padding’ to build careers

Workplace trends are evolving as quickly as the people shaping them, and one of the latest phrases going viral online is ‘lily padding.’ This approach resembles a frog jumping between pads, and now, the term is being used to describe how younger professionals, particularly Gen Z, are switching jobs more frequently and often within short spans of time. While some see this as impulsive or lacking commitment, others view it as a more intentional and adaptive way to build a career.

At its core, lily padding reflects a shift in how many young professionals approach work. Instead of staying in one role for years, they are choosing to explore multiple opportunities, build diverse skill sets, and prioritise flexibility. Shorter stints, in this context, do not necessarily signal short-term thinking. Many Gen Z workers are moving on, not out of disloyalty, but because they feel limited by the growth opportunities in their current roles and are actively seeking better learning experiences and career progression.

This mindset is also shaped by broader changes in the professional landscape. Rapid technological shifts, the growing presence of artificial intelligence, and economic uncertainty have altered perceptions of job security. For many, stability is no longer tied to staying in one organisation, but to staying relevant and adaptable. At the same time, this trend presents challenges for employers. Organisations often associate longer tenures with reliability and may hesitate to invest in employees who could leave within a year. This creates a tension between a workforce that values mobility and companies that prioritise stability.

But how should frequent job changes be interpreted from a career development perspective?

Gurleen Baruah, organisational psychologist at That Culture Thing, tells indianexpress,com, “Lily padding” depends a lot on context, intent, and the person. What are they optimising for, and how aware are they of their choices? It can support growth because moving across roles builds range, adaptability, and the ability to learn fast in new environments. That is valuable today.”

At the same time, she notes, depth comes from staying. “Understanding systems, people, and complexity takes time. Without that, learning can remain surface-level. So it can help or hurt. The key question is whether the moves are intentional and building on each other, or just reactive shifts without direction.”

Potential downsides of switching jobs too often

“One downside is a constant sense of restlessness,” reveals Baruah, adding that always looking for the next thing can make it hard to feel settled or satisfied. Over time, this can reduce patience and the ability to stay with difficult phases, which are often where real growth happens.

Psychologically, she notes that there can be a pattern of moving away from discomfort rather than working through it. This can affect resilience. Professionally, it may also raise questions around consistency and follow-through. The risk is not the movement itself, but the pattern behind it.

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Striking a balance between exploring opportunities and building stability

Baruah states that it starts with self-awareness. What am I looking for right now, and why? Even if the future is uncertain, some internal clarity helps guide decisions.

“When you feel like leaving a role, pause and examine the reason. Is it something within the environment or relationships that can be worked through with better communication, or is it that the role is no longer helping you grow or stay relevant? That distinction matters. Ultimately, it comes down to being intentional and honest with yourself about why you are making that move, not just when you are making it,” concludes Baruah.