‘Maine dara diya ki tu sahi se nahi karega toh…’: How Farah Khan scared Jimmy Shergill into his iconic Mohabbatein debut

Ask any Bollywood music buff, and they’ll tell you that the song Aankhein Khuli from Mohabbatein holds a special status. Even after two decades, it remains a massive hit. But did you know it was Jimmy Shergill’s first-ever dancing experience? Farah Khan once recalled on The Kapil Sharma Show Season 2 how she scared an already nervous Shergill into performing well on his first-ever dance shoot.

“Jimmy Shergill ko maine bahut daraya tha ki tune theek se nahi kiya to Aditya Chopra tujhe nikal dega is gaane se. Jimmy Shergill ne dance nahi kiya tha pehle kabhi, to usko maine dara diya tha ki dekh ye tera test hai, agar ye nahi hua to tu out hai picture se aur doosra koi aa jayega… darrke mare dance kara tha poora” (I told him that if you don’t dance well, you’ll be fired and someone else will be taken in the song, as well as the film)

While Khan’s confession was candid, fear in the workplace often plays an important role. To understand how such fear can impact performance, we reached out to Neha Parashar, clinical psychologist at Mindtalk, who shares insights on how first-time challenges and performance pressure affect creativity, confidence, and long-term skill development.

1. How does fear act as a fuel when doing something for the first time?

Parashar explains that fear often activates our body’s natural alert system, pushing us into a “heightened state of focus and energy.” “When channelled positively, this physiological arousal can help people perform better, think faster, and become more mindful of their actions.” She adds that for someone doing something new, a bit of fear can sharpen attention and motivate preparation. The key, she warns, is keeping that fear within healthy limits so it drives, not paralyses.

2. How does fear of judgment from peers or authority figures affect creativity and confidence?

“Fear of judgment can sometimes stifle creative expression because the individual becomes more focused on avoiding mistakes than on experimenting or taking risks.” Parashar further explains that confidence thrives in psychological safety — when people feel free to try and fail. However, occasional external evaluation can also push individuals to refine their ideas and deliver their best, according to the psychologist.

3. Can a playful exaggeration or ‘tough love’ from a work senior motivate better than gentle encouragement?

The psychologist explains that it depends on the individual’s personality and emotional resilience. “For some, a senior’s teasing or playful pressure can be energising, signalling trust and camaraderie. When ‘tough love’ comes from a place of humour and genuine belief in someone’s potential, it can inspire effort. But if perceived as humiliation or threat, it harms morale instead of building it.”

4. Can being ‘scared into action’ enhance long-term confidence and skill retention?

“Fear-driven motivation may produce short-term results, but long-term confidence usually comes from mastery and positive reinforcement. If a person overcomes a challenge under pressure and receives appreciation afterwards, it can boost self-esteem and memory of success.” Parashar cautions that repeated fear-based motivation can lead to burnout and performance anxiety over time.

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5. How can a person cope with performance pressure when the stakes are high?

Parashar recommends grounding techniques like deep breathing, visualisation, or positive self-talk to regulate the body’s stress response. “Breaking big goals into smaller, manageable steps reduces the feeling of overwhelm. Most importantly, focusing on the process rather than the outcome helps individuals perform with calm confidence. Seeking feedback, rather than fearing it, also transforms pressure into a learning opportunity,” she concludes.