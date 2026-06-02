Janhvi Kapoor lauds Telugu film industry’s work hours: ‘Nap for 20 minutes’; expert weighs in

Janhvi Kapoor, while promoting her upcoming release Peddi, has praised the Telugu film industry for its disciplined and structured work culture. During a recent interview, the actor expressed her appreciation for the respect shown to actors, technicians and crew members, with planned lunch breaks and shorter shooting schedules.

“What I really appreciate about, specifically, the Telugu film industry, is that there’s respect for everyone’s working hours. Not just the actors but also the technicians and crew members. Lunch break means everyone can go have lunch for 40 minutes and nap for 20 minutes and come back to work feeling fresh,” Kapoor elaborated.

“Sometimes that is compromised back home. In Bombay, that depends on the film set you’re on,” she told Times Now.

Following the ongoing industry-wide discussion on working hours and work-life balance on film sets, comments from a young talent like Janhvi Kapoor highlight the importance of rest in preventing burnout.

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Why respecting work hours is crucial for productivity

Gurleen Baruah, organisational psychologist at That Culture Thing, explains that very long work hours slowly exhaust the system. “The brain doesn’t get time to reset, so focus drops and mistakes increase. Decision-making becomes rushed or rigid because the mind is tired, not sharp. Emotionally too, people become more irritable, numb, or reactive because there’s no space to process stress,” she told indianexpress

Over time, this can affect relationships at work and at home, Baruah said, continuing: “What starts as working more to get things done often becomes counter-productive. Burnout, poor judgement, and emotional fatigue follow, and performance actually goes down, not up.”

At the end of the day, it is important to realise that humans are not machines, stresses Baruah, adding that even machines need charging. “Breaks are not about scrolling on your phone though, they are about real rest. Eating on time, stepping away, talking to a loved one, being in nature, or even doing nothing helps the nervous system reset,” she says.

According to Rima Bhandekar, senior psychologist at Mpower Helpline, Aditya Birla Education Trust, taking meaningful breaks, engaging in activities beyond work, and nurturing personal fulfillment are highly recommended.

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“Making time for self-care, exercise, hobbies, and quality moments with loved ones can significantly contribute to emotional wellbeing and overall life satisfaction,” she adds, encouraging mindfully embrace the rhythm of work and rest, leading to sustainable progress without compromising their health.

“Sometimes, individuals find it difficult to come out of the rut of excessive focus on work, and may not know where to start. At such times, you can take help from an expert who will help you identify which part of life you need to swing and how to maintain momentum,” she also warns.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.