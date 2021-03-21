‘It’s no less productive’: British Airways asks staff to work from home

Around the world, many industries asked their staff to take their work home, meet deadlines and attend meetings remotely, amid the pandemic. Over the course of the last few months, the work-from-home routine has been normalised for so many countries now that returning to work may seem unthinkable to many.

According to a report in The Independent, it is the British Airways now — which is already losing millions of pounds every day — that has joined the list of many other organisations asking employees to make less-travel a part of working life.

As per the report, British Airways’ Stuart Kennedy, director of people, has written to office staff to “outline changes to working patterns”. In an email, he is believed to have written: “People have adapted well to working away from their offices. Yes, the experience of working from home can feel very different to the office, but it’s no less productive. Many people want a hybrid way of working when this crisis is over — a way of working that blends elements of remote working with office-based working. And that’s what we are going to explore further as a solution at British Airways.”

He has also explained that the pattern may vary from team to team, based on the work people do, adding that BA’s headquarters building may have to be sold off, too.

Per the report, the £200m property, located “in landscaped grounds northwest of Heathrow, was completed in 1998”, when the company was profitable, and did not have competition from easyJet and Emirates.

The building has been “largely empty” ever since the pandemic-induced lockdown.

The Independent report also quoted a spokesperson for British Airways saying: “The global pandemic has shown us that many of our colleagues enjoy working remotely and want to continue, and this has accelerated our approach to offering more agile and flexible ways of working. Our aim is to find a hybrid working model that suits our business, blending the best of office and remote working for our people. We’ve also re-structured our business to emerge from the crisis and are considering whether we still have the need for such a large headquarters building.”

