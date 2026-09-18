Isha Ambani says part of her mind is always with her children: ‘That internal tug-of-war…’

For working women, juggling motherhood and career is a true balancing act—one that Isha Ambani Piramal feels in her bones. During a recent interaction with Fortune India, the businesswoman said: “A part of my brain is always dedicated to my children; that internal tug-of-war never switches off. Any mother saying otherwise is being generous with the truth,” she shared.

Right after she gave birth to her twins, Isha returned to work as the Reliance team prepared to launch the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Bandra-Kurla Complex. “I needed to be at work, and I needed to be with my kids. My team — mostly comprising women — never made me feel the two roles were in conflict. This is the gold standard: caregiving and career seen as complementary,” she further told the publication.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

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Balancing motherhood and work

Counselling psychologist Athul Raj says that especially in urban India, where professional momentum is everything, maternity often feels like a derailment. “But connection doesn’t demand constant physical proximity; it asks for attuned presence when you are there. When a mother is emotionally available, even in brief but consistent moments, that becomes the child’s emotional anchor,” he tells indianexpress.com.

According to him, in the early years, children aren’t forming conscious memories—they’re forming patterns: of safety, emotional response, and attunement. Thus, he says, the pressure on mothers is enormous.

Raj mentions that emotional connection isn’t a task, but a thread. “What helps are small, consistent rituals. The same story every night. A video call that always happens after lunch. A simple ‘how was today?’ that you genuinely listen to, even if you are tired. These routines don’t need to be creative. They need to be emotionally predictable,” he further elaborates.

Isha with her twins Krishna and Aadiya.(Source: Instagram/@ambani_update) Isha with her twins Krishna and Aadiya.(Source: Instagram/@ambani_update)

A support system helps

Neha Cadabam, Senior Psychologist and Executive Director, Cadabam’s Hospitals, agrees, adding that a strong support system plays a critical role in reducing the psychological load on new parents.

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“Early parenthood often brings sleep deprivation, role adjustment, and constant decision-making, all of which can heighten stress and emotional fatigue. As such, sharing caregiving responsibilities with a reliable network, whether it is a partner, family member, or caregiver, creates emotional bandwidth for parents to function more calmly and confidently,” she explains. This shared structure not only lowers the risk of burnout and anxiety, but also improves overall mental well-being by fostering a sense of stability and reassurance.

According to her, families benefit from a caregiving approach that is both structured and adaptable. She suggests establishing clear role distribution between partners, along with backup support systems, to ensure continuity of care without over-reliance on one individual.

“Flexible work arrangements, where possible, can significantly reduce stress and allow parents to remain engaged in both domains. It is also useful to establish consistent routines for the child, as predictability enhances emotional security,” she recommends.

Finally, Cadabam encourages regular family communication about evolving needs to maintain balance and prevent caregiving from becoming a source of conflict.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.