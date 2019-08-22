The right to nap: Indian employees wish to sleep a wink at work

For office goers, alarm clocks are probably the greatest adversaries. The everyday tussle is real, as is the need to squeeze those additional minutes of sleep. Showing up for work in a woozy state, yawning intermittently, pumping in caffeine to get through the day and getting stressed about doing it all over again, are signs the body is in much need of a reboot.

According to the Right to Work Naps survey conducted by Wakefit, a Bengaluru-based sleep solutions startup, 70 per cent of 1,500 respondents said they do not have a ‘nap room’ at work, and 86 per cent felt having one would boost their productivity.

What is a nap room?

Simply put, a nap room is a space reserved for people who wish to take a quick nap mid shift. While work naps were once considered a taboo, the situation is much encouraging now, as more companies are thinking deeply of ways to increase productivity.

What the numbers say

Wakefit’s survey has revealed that 41 per cent of people are afflicted with work-related stress, and suffer from irregular sleep patterns. Thirty-one per cent are in constant state of work anxiety, 20 per cent feel sleepy at work all the time and 51 per cent are perpetually drowsy.

Great Indian Sleep Scorecard 2019

As per the said scorecard, 80 per cent of people have felt sleepy at work one to three days a week.

Moving forward

Between regular sleep and wakefulness, a nap time of 20-30 minutes can actually do wonders for the human alertness, studies suggest. Besides proper nutrition and regular physical activity of any kind, the introduction of nap rooms in offices will not only contribute to the employees’ wellness, but also ensure that sleeping gets its due importance.