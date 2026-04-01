‘Just want to get paid as much as Akshay Kumar’: When Kareena Kapoor demanded pay parity with male stars; how to ask for it at your workplace

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In a light but striking moment, Kareena Kapoor Khan said something many women have felt for years. Sitting across from her Good Newwz co-star Akshay Kumar, she smiled and said in an interview during the film’s promotions, “I just want to get paid what Akshay Kumar gets.” Her tone may have been playful, but the message was loud and clear.
It wasn’t just about her or Bollywood, but something that rings true across boardrooms, offices, and film sets everywhere.
Too often, women work just as hard, showing up with just as much experience and commitment, but walking away with less. Less money. Less credit. Less recognition.
Executive coach Sridhar Laxman, who’s worked with thousands of professionals through Lucid Minds Coaching, says he hears this all the time. “She got the promotion, but not the pay.” Or, “I was told to be patient.” Sometimes it’s, “I don’t want to seem ungrateful.”
These aren’t isolated stories—they’re patterns.
Over time, these patterns shape how women see themselves. Many begin to question whether it’s okay to ask for more. They worry about being seen as difficult or pushy. And so, they stay silent. But as Laxman says, “Silence is expensive.” Not speaking up can mean losing out on years of higher earnings, better opportunities, and long-term financial security.
So what can women do—whether they’re in films, finance, or any field?
Laxman offers five things he shares with women leaders during coaching:
Ask yourself: What do I believe about ambition, money, and asking for more? Those beliefs matter.
Come to the table with facts—what others in similar roles are making—but talk about your real impact. Your work speaks.
Track your achievements. Not just hours spent—but outcomes. What have you improved? Who have you influenced? What did you help change?
Many people don’t learn to negotiate. Rehearse it with someone you trust. Let your first ask happen in a safe space—not during the real deal.
Build a small group of mentors, allies, and friends who will support you and challenge you to aim higher.