‘Just want to get paid as much as Akshay Kumar’: When Kareena Kapoor demanded pay parity with male stars; how to ask for it at your workplace

In a light but striking moment, Kareena Kapoor Khan said something many women have felt for years. Sitting across from her Good Newwz co-star Akshay Kumar, she smiled and said in an interview during the film’s promotions, “I just want to get paid what Akshay Kumar gets.” Her tone may have been playful, but the message was loud and clear.

It wasn’t just about her or Bollywood, but something that rings true across boardrooms, offices, and film sets everywhere.

Too often, women work just as hard, showing up with just as much experience and commitment, but walking away with less. Less money. Less credit. Less recognition.