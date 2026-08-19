Helicopter parenting at work: Why some Gen Z adults are bringing their parents into their careers

Helicopter parenting may not end when a child leaves college. Increasingly, some parents appear to be extending their involvement into their adult children’s working lives, from helping with job applications and networking to contacting recruiters, joining interviews and stepping in when their children face difficulties at work.

A Wall Street Journal report highlights how far this involvement can go. Steven Clark, COO of a staffing firm in Fairbanks, Alaska, described having to fire a 24-year-old employee twice — first telling the employee he was being let go after repeatedly arriving late or not showing up during his first week, and then having the same conversation with the employee’s mother when she called to ask for another chance. When Clark refused, the conversation became heated. “I said, ‘Look, you know, this is between us and your son. He’s the employee,’” he said.

The phenomenon is emerging as Gen Z makes up nearly one-fifth of the adult workforce. In the report, Jasmine Escalera, a head career coach, described the shift as career “co-piloting”, with some parents moving beyond the occasional ride-along to a job interview to becoming directly involved in their adult child’s professional life.

Parents have reportedly called hiring managers, applied for jobs on behalf of their children and even appeared, or stayed just outside the camera’s view, during Zoom calls involving difficult conversations or workplace benefits. Clark said he has received calls from parents questioning why their child was not hired.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

But WSJ reports that not every form of parental involvement is necessarily viewed as inappropriate. Some parents say the current job market is particularly difficult for young adults and that they would intervene only in situations involving social anxiety, a toxic boss or perceived unfairness. There is also a grey area between intrusive intervention and the longstanding practice of parents offering advice, introductions and networking support.

Recruiters and HR professionals say the concern is not simply about one phone call. Repeated parental intervention can signal that a young employee may struggle to handle workplace problems independently, while employers may also worry that parents will continue intervening after their child is hired. The report notes that HR professionals say such interference rarely, if ever, helps.

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The question, then, is where supportive parenting ends and over-involvement begins, and whether stepping in to make an adult child’s professional life easier could ultimately prevent them from developing the confidence and skills needed to navigate it independently.

Why do parents struggle to step back when adult children start working?

Gurleen Baruah, Organizational Psychologist at That Culture Thing, tells indianexpress.com, “Parents, especially older millennials whose children are now entering the workforce, may sometimes find it difficult to recognise that their child is now an adult. Again, this cannot be generalised, but we can see a generational pattern. Many millennial parents were themselves raised in more controlling or critical environments and have, in turn, become highly emotionally involved in their children’s lives — sometimes becoming what we call helicopter parents.”

She adds that there can also be a kind of vicarious living, where parents want their children to avoid the difficulties they experienced themselves. “The intention is usually love and protection: to save them from pain and solve problems for them. But this can become counterproductive when the adult child doesn’t get the opportunity to experience, solve and learn from those challenges independently.”

How can excessive parental involvement affect adult children’s confidence and independence?

Baruah explains that the purpose of parenting, ultimately, is to help a child become an independent individual who can function confidently in the world. If parents repeatedly make decisions, solve problems, or intervene on behalf of an adult child, dependency can gradually develop. The child may begin doubting their own ability to handle difficult situations.

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“It’s the difference between teaching someone to fish and giving them a fish every time they are hungry. Struggles, mistakes and even failures are important parts of developing emotional maturity and problem-solving skills. If someone else constantly removes those experiences, the person may find it harder to develop their own professional identity and resilience. Good parenting eventually involves knowing when to step back and let the person experience the consequences of their own choices,” reveals Baruah.

Where should parents draw the line between support and career co-piloting?

Quick Quiz See if you can answer this: What is a healthy way for parents to support an adult child’s career without taking over? A. Make important career decisions on their behalf to prevent mistakes. Story continues below this ad B. Solve workplace problems for them whenever they face difficulties. C. Act more like a coach by sharing experience, asking questions and allowing the young adult to make their own decisions. D. Stay completely uninvolved in their career so they can become independent. Reveal the answer ✅ Correct answer: C Baruah states that parents can support adult children by acting more like coaches than co-pilots. They can provide context, share experiences and ask questions that encourage independent thinking, such as ‘What options do you have?’ or ‘What would you like to do differently?’ Being available for support is important, but young adults also need room to make mistakes and experience the consequences of their choices. Healthy support means guiding without controlling and helping without taking over. Story continues below this ad

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.