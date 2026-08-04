Why Gen Z workers are escaping to cinemas and fitting rooms to cope with stress

The image of a young employee escaping to a movie theatre for a nap or slipping into a fitting room to cry during a lunch break may sound like internet humour, but it points to a deeper conversation about workplace stress. According to a Fortune report, some Gen Z and Zillennial employees are increasingly seeking temporary refuge from the pressures of the workday, with secluded spaces such as train stations, parks, fitting rooms, and even cinemas becoming makeshift places to decompress before returning to work.

One example cited in the report is that of New York worker Ben Sanderson, who bought a $15 movie ticket not to watch a film, but simply to sleep. “I had one of the best naps of my life,” he said after spending 90 minutes in a reclining theatre seat before heading back to the office. His TikTok post prompted many others to share similar coping strategies. Another creator even listed places across New York where people could “cry it out,” including subway stations, the Williamsburg Bridge, and Zara Soho’s fitting rooms, adding, “You can feel safe losing it there.” The report also notes that nearly half of Gen Z office workers say they have cried because of workplace stress.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

The trend appears to reflect broader frustrations with modern work rather than isolated emotional moments. Fortune points out that Gen Z has been describing traditional nine-to-five jobs as “soul-sucking” since 2023, with many reconsidering corporate careers altogether. A large 2025 survey of young hires in the UK found that around 40% seriously considered quitting within their first year. At the same time, return-to-office mandates, rising reports of workplace incivility, toxic management, fears about AI replacing entry-level jobs and financial pressures have left many young workers feeling trapped. While these viral stories are eye-catching, they raise important questions about whether these behaviours are warning signs of burnout, ineffective coping strategies, or symptoms of larger organisational problems.

When stress becomes burnout

Gurleen Baruah, Organizational Psychologist at That Culture Thing, tells indianexpress.com, “While this trend is receiving a lot of attention now, it’s difficult to say whether it’s entirely new. People have always taken a break when they felt overwhelmed. What may be different is that Gen Z seems more comfortable acknowledging their emotions rather than hiding them.”

She adds that taking a short walk, having a quiet moment, or even a brief nap can be a healthy way to reset after a stressful situation. The concern is when these breaks become the only way someone can get through the workday. “If feeling overwhelmed becomes constant, motivation drops, or exhaustion continues even after rest, it may be moving beyond everyday fatigue and towards burnout. The behaviour itself isn’t the problem; the frequency, intensity, and underlying cause are what matter,” notes Baruah.

Why Gen Z feels emotionally exhausted

Today’s young workforce is navigating a very different world from previous generations. Baruah mentions that AI is rapidly changing jobs, the cost of living continues to rise, climate concerns are growing, and many are dealing with job insecurity while being constantly connected through technology. Work and personal life often blend together, leaving very little time to truly switch off.

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“Psychologically, these pressures can feel overwhelming because they arrive all at once. Healthy coping starts with acknowledging emotions rather than suppressing them. Talking to trusted friends or colleagues, seeking therapy when needed, taking breaks from social media, spending time in nature, and simply allowing yourself moments of boredom can help the mind recover. We don’t always need more stimulation—sometimes we need more space to think and be,” shares Baruah.

Protecting mental wellbeing at work

Quick Quiz See if you can answer this: Which sign suggests that workplace stress may be developing into burnout? A. Taking a short walk or nap to recharge during a busy day. Story continues below this ad B. Feeling constantly cynical, emotionally detached, struggling with sleep or concentration, and dreading work every day. C. Occasionally feeling stressed before an important meeting. D. Keeping a journal or practising mindfulness after work. Reveal the answer ✅ Correct answer: B Baruah shares that healthy coping strategies such as mindfulness, meditation, journaling, taking a walk, a short nap, or talking to someone you trust can help manage workplace stress. However, if stress begins to affect your sleep, physical health, confidence, concentration, or relationships, or if you feel constantly cynical, emotionally detached, or dread work every day, these may be warning signs of burnout. At that point, it’s important to discuss your workload with your manager and seek support from a mental health professional if needed.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.