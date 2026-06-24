‘Kathak classes bheja’: Farah Khan recalls training Deepika Padukone before Om Shanti Om; why it helps

Many people assume success depends largely on talent or natural ability, but conversations around performance, learning and confidence often point to something else: preparation. This idea recently came up during a conversation between Dia Mirza and Farah Khan.

Reflecting on her own entry into films, Dia shared that she did not receive the kind of structured preparation often associated with newcomers. She said, “People whom you say you launched, when I used to hear stories about the level of love, care and attention you gave them. Unke workshops karwaye, classes lagwaye, tameez seekhayi ki acting kya hoti hai, dance classes karwaaye (you made them attend workshops, enrolled them in classes, taught them proper etiquette and what acting really is, and even arranged dance classes for them), diction coaching, I had nothing of that sort.” Instead, Dia recalled being pushed straight into long working hours, often stretching to 27–28 hours at a time.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

Responding to Dia, Farah Khan detailed the extensive preparation she organised before Deepika Padukone’s debut in Om Shanti Om. “Deepika, how much care I took of you. Pehle toh maine usse 3-4 mahine Anupam Kher ki classes mein bheja, fir maine usse Kathak classes mein bheja (First, I sent her to Anupam Kher’s acting classes for three to four months. After that, I enrolled her in Kathak classes). We did so many look tests,” she said. Farah further revealed, “Uski shoot bhi I started 10 days later. I said 10 din toh aake (I started her shoot 10 days later as well. I told her, ‘For the first 10 days, just come to the set’) and just be there on set, see how Shah Rukh Khan is working, how Shreyas Talpade is working. Just come and sit there every day.” Dia agreed, noting that such preparation can make a significant difference for newcomers.

But is success simply about showing up and figuring things out, or can deliberate preparation, observation and mentorship help people perform better and cope with pressure more effectively? We spoke with an expert to understand this.

The role of preparation, mentorship and observation

Psychologist Rasshi Gurnani tells indianexpress.com, “Structured preparation, mentorship, and observation periods can make a remarkable difference when someone is stepping into a new role, especially one that comes with visibility, pressure, or high expectations. While talent and potential are important, confidence is often built through preparation.”

Psychologically, she adds, people perform better when they feel competent and supported, rather than being thrown into situations where they are expected to figure everything out on their own. “Mentorship provides a safe space to ask questions, make mistakes, and receive constructive feedback without fear of judgment. It also accelerates learning by helping individuals avoid common pitfalls. In many ways, preparation is not about removing challenges — it is about ensuring that a person has the tools, knowledge, and emotional readiness to face those challenges with confidence.”

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Learning through observation

Gurnani mentions that observation is “one of the most underrated forms of learning.” Before people feel comfortable performing, they often need to see what success looks like in practice. Click on the option that sounds most like you to reveal your result.

I prefer watching someone experienced do it first. You benefit strongly from observational learning. Watching experienced professionals can reduce uncertainty, boost confidence, and provide practical mental models before you perform independently. I like jumping in and figuring things out as I go. You are likely comfortable learning through experimentation and real-world experience. While this can build adaptability, observing others can still help you avoid common mistakes and accelerate learning. I prefer a mix of observation and hands-on practice. Research suggests this is often the most effective approach. Observation creates confidence and understanding, while hands-on practice helps transform knowledge into skill. Story continues below this ad

Training versus learning on the job

The difference between being trained and being expected to simply “learn as you go” can have a profound impact on psychological development. Gurnani states that people who receive coaching and structured guidance often build confidence alongside competence because “they have opportunities to practice, receive feedback, and gradually take on responsibility.” They tend to develop a stronger sense of self-efficacy and are less likely to question their abilities when faced with challenges.

“On the other hand, learning entirely on the job can certainly build resilience and adaptability, but it can also create unnecessary stress, self-doubt, and feelings of inadequacy, particularly in the early stages. Many individuals in such environments spend more time managing anxiety than focusing on learning. The most effective development usually happens when there is a balance — enough guidance to create psychological safety, combined with enough real-world experience to foster independence. Confidence grows fastest when people are challenged, but not abandoned,” concludes Gurnani.

Deepika Padukone has been trending on Google for the past 24 hours.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.