‘He used to be that kind of person’: Why Farah Khan was ‘traumatised’ and did not want to work with Akshaye Khanna in the ’90s; expert on repairing professional relationships

Working relationships often evolve, shaped not only by professional expectations but also by personal struggles that individuals may be dealing with privately. Filmmaker Farah Khan recently spoke about this dynamic while reflecting on her early collaborations with actor Akshaye Khanna in the 1990s, admitting that their professional interactions were not always easy.

Speaking on Ranveer Allahbadia’s podcast, Farah recalled that her early experiences working with him had been particularly challenging. “In the ’90s, I did a couple of movies with Akshaye, and after that, I was traumatised. Because he used to be a different person. Yes, introverted, but not a nice person on set. Whenever I heard that Akshaye Khanna was in a film, I used to say, ‘I don’t have the dates.’” She further explained that at the time, the actor himself had spoken about dealing with hair loss, which appeared to affect his mood and behaviour. “I think at that time he himself had said that he was losing his hair. He was constantly irritable. He used to throw things and say, ‘What kind of dialogue is this?’ He used to be that kind of person.”