‘People think I’m lucky, but I made my own luck’: Expert reflects on Rajat Bedi’s 20 years of setbacks and his emotional comeback

Actor Rajat Bedi, who recently returned to screens with a key role in Aryan Khan’s The Ba***ds of Bollywood, opened up about the emotional toll of his career setbacks.

Known for playing villains in several Bollywood films, including the 2003 blockbuster Koi… Mil Gaya, Rajat revealed that he decided to step away from acting in the mid-2000s after failing to reach the next level in his career. He moved to Canada to start a real estate business, but faced multiple hurdles there, too, including being cheated by business partners.

Reflecting on the two decades away from the spotlight in an interview with Digital Commentary, Rajat shared, “People only see the comeback, but for the last 20 years, I have been in pain. They think I’m lucky. But I’ve made my own luck. I never gave up. Yes, I’ve been fortunate as well. My wife has been a constant support for me. She’s experienced a lot of sadness because of me. But because of this show, she is sharing the joy as well. She can’t believe what our family is witnessing. My children have also become popular on social media. Yes, she had to bear with a lot of setbacks because of me, but she is now seeing the fruits of my labour.”