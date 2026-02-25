Ekta Kapoor shares her ‘shocking’ routine; says wakes up late, goes to office at 4 pm: ‘After that, I work out’

"I pick up my son from school and drop him off at home with my mother. After which, I go to workout," said Ekta Kapoor.

By: Lifestyle Desk
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 25, 2026 09:30 AM IST
Ekta KapoorEkta Kapoor talks about working for 12 hours (Photo: Ekta Kapoor/Instagram)
Producer Ekta Kapoor, 50, recently shared her daily routine, stressing that it will leave everyone “shocked.” “I wake up late. Mera routine agar koi sunega toh shock me aajayega. (Anyone will be shocked to know my routine). I wake up properly at 11 am. Then I have three hours of phone calls with mobile and content writing. That is my creativity time. Then I leave home at 1.30-2 pm. Though I see off my son in the morning when he goes to school…so that’s when I wake up for 10 odd minutes and sleep again. That I don’t count,” she told Usha Kakde Productions on YouTube.

She continued, “I pick up my son from school and drop him off at home with my mother. After that, I work out. Then I reach the office at 4 pm. Then I wind up at 4 am. 12 ghante, we are in the office. (We are in the office for 12 hours).”

Reflecting on the schedule, Dr Honey Savla, consultant, internal medicine, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central, said that while it may be working for her, a schedule that regularly goes late into the night disrupts the body’s natural circadian rhythm — the internal clock that controls sleep, hormones, digestion, and metabolism. “When someone sleeps at 4 am and wakes up late in the morning, they don’t get the deep, restorative sleep they need. Over time, this can lead to chronic fatigue, poor concentration, changes in mood, and weakened immunity. More importantly, irregular sleep patterns are linked to weight gain, high blood pressure, insulin resistance, and long-term heart risks. The body can sometimes handle late nights, but making it a habit keeps the stress response constantly active,” said Dr Savla.

 

 

Emphasising that the human body is quite adaptable, Dr Savla added that it is not the same as resilience. “Sleep debt builds up slowly. People may not notice the effects until they experience burnout, hormonal issues, frequent infections, or metabolic problems. Productivity might seem high, but decision-making, emotional control, and reaction time often decline gradually. Sustainable performance relies less on long hours and more on good rest and structured recovery,” said Dr Savla.

Also Read | Neha Dhupia says she is a homebody, shares her sleep routine: ‘Angad wakes up 2-3 hours later’

Considering the demanding nature of career and job concerns, what can help?

Aim for 7 to 8 hours of consistent sleep, even if the timing is sometimes irregular, said Dr Savla. “Treat sleep as seriously as work meetings. Second, keep to regular meal times and avoid heavy late-night eating since digestion slows down at night. Third, include at least 30 to 45 minutes of physical activity each day, as this boosts energy and helps manage stress. Finally, plan regular health check-ups to track blood pressure, blood sugar, and lipid levels,” said Dr Savla.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

