Doomjobbing: Why professionals are panic-applying in the age of AI

You open LinkedIn for five minutes and see three layoff posts, two promotions, someone announcing a new role at a dream company, and yet another prediction about AI replacing jobs.

Before you know it, you begin scrolling endlessly, hopping from one job portal to another, applying for every possible role on the planet, and the cycle repeats. Feeling happy that you ‘did something productive’ — but with zero strategy, plan of action, or concrete vision.

Welcome to the world of doomjobbing — a growing workplace trend where professionals constantly browse job listings and fire off applications, not because they genuinely want to switch jobs, but because they’re worried about being left behind.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

It’s not really about finding a job

Many feel the need to constantly check whether they’re still marketable, even if they aren’t actively planning a move: Shailesh Khanna, Brand lead, ManpowerGroup India (Image: Freepik) Many feel the need to constantly check whether they’re still marketable, even if they aren’t actively planning a move: Shailesh Khanna, Brand lead, ManpowerGroup India (Image: Freepik)

According to Col. Dr. Rashmi Mittal, Pro-Chancellor of Lovely Professional University, the behaviour is often driven by a deeper fear. “Many professionals equate constant movement with growth and therefore focus on the hunt for opportunities, rather than the development of expertise and long-term value creation,” she tells indianexpress.com.

Several recruiters, industry veterans and career experts agree that doomjobbing is often driven by anxiety rather than ambition.

“Many applications today feel reactive rather than intentional,” says Navneet Oberoi, Vice President at TrueBlue Advisory. According to him, doomjobbing is frequently less about finding a new role and more about seeking reassurance during uncertain times.

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That uncertainty isn’t entirely imagined. AI is changing workplaces, industries are evolving rapidly, and layoffs have become a regular headline. As a result, many professionals feel an almost constant need to check whether they are still employable.

Asma Shaikh, Co-founder and MD of Enthral.ai, says many people aren’t actively trying to leave their jobs at all. What they’re really looking for is confidence that their skills remain relevant and that they have a path for growth.

Why recruiters can spot it immediately

Recruiters can usually tell when an application has been submitted without understanding the role or organisation: Ankit Aggarwal, Founder and CEO of Unstop (Image: Freepik) Recruiters can usually tell when an application has been submitted without understanding the role or organisation: Ankit Aggarwal, Founder and CEO of Unstop (Image: Freepik)

The problem is that anxiety often creates activity, not necessarily results. Gurveen Kaur, a Delhi-based recruiter, recalls how she almost shortlisted a candidate before noticing that the applicant was based in Pakistan. “The attitude is often is ki job market waise hi kharaab hai, apply kar dete hain, tukka lag gaya to lag gaya,” she tells indianexpress.com while sharing she has received several half-baked, irrelevant applications over the years.

Many applicants, in her experience, claim that they are willing to relocate, but back off at the last moment.

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The result is a flood of applications that feel rushed, generic, or disconnected from the role.

As Ankit Aggarwal, Founder and CEO of Unstop, puts it, job searches used to be event-driven. Today, they are continuous. “Professionals are constantly tracking opportunities, benchmarking themselves, and trying to stay prepared for an uncertain market.”

The downside? Quality suffers. Most recruiters agree that ten thoughtful applications are usually more effective than a hundred random ones.

Why sending the same CV everywhere rarely works

As per the Employment Outlook Surveyby ManpowerGroup , 84% of employers are willing to pay a premium for AI-related skills (Image: Unsplash) As per the Employment Outlook Surveyby ManpowerGroup , 84% of employers are willing to pay a premium for AI-related skills (Image: Unsplash)

One of the clearest messages from recruiters is that volume is not a strategy. Candidates often assume that more applications mean more chances. In reality, recruiters are usually looking for relevance. A generic CV may describe what you’ve done, but a strong application explains why you’re a fit for a particular role.

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” Applying indiscriminately can dilute a candidate’s efforts and may even create the impression that they are unclear about their career direction,” Vimal Dangri, CHRO and General Counsel of Mastek tells indianexpress.com while.

In fact, experts say tailoring an application has become even more important in the AI era, when generating dozens of CVs and cover letters is easier than ever.

Thoughtful customisation now stands out more, not less. ” It demonstrates that the candidate understands the role, has taken time to assess the fit, and can articulate how their experience adds value,” Dangri notes while adding that the recruiters can quickly identify generic applications.

Shaikh echoes this while adding that it is also important to keep an eye on whether your skills are evolving as quickly as your industry. “Professionals should focus on building AI literacy, strengthening domain expertise, and developing adaptable skills.”

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Shailesh Khanna, Brand lead, ManpowerGroup India echoes this sentiment. “The conversation shouldn’t be about whether AI will replace people. It should be about how people can develop the skills needed to work effectively alongside it…. In today’s world of work, employability is increasingly determined by adaptability, continuous learning, and the ability to work alongside technology.”

According to ManpowerGroup’s Q3 2026 Employment Outlook Survey, 59% of employers in India plan to increase hiring in the coming quarter, and India continues to report the strongest hiring outlook globally.

So what should you do instead?

The advice from experts is surprisingly consistent: spend less time refreshing job portals and more time building skills. “Don’t just focus on getting employed. Focus on becoming employable,” says Oberoi.

That could mean improving AI literacy, learning new tools, taking on projects, building a professional network, creating a personal brand, or deepening expertise in your field.

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The professionals who feel most secure in their careers, experts say, are often not the ones submitting the most applications. They are the ones continuously building capabilities.

The irony of doomjobbing is that it feels productive. You’re constantly doing something. But as Aggarwal points out, it’s important not to confuse activity with progress.

A stronger career is usually built through consistent learning, adaptability, and long-term growth — not by panic-applying to every job that appears on your screen.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.