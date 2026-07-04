Disha Patani praises Akshay Kumar’s work ethic: ‘So grounded’; experts weigh in

We are no strangers to Akshay Kumar’s dedication to work. The actor has made headlines for waking up at dawn, working out and heading to the sets before the rest of us can even get our morning coffee in. While promoting his latest film, Welcome to the Jungle, his co-star Disha Patani sang praises about his work ethic and, more importantly, his humility, which continues to win hearts.

“I don’t think I’ve ever met someone like him who is in a position as he is and who’s so grounded and so, so loving,” she told Bombay Times. When asked who was more likely to reach the set early, Patani pointed at Kumar. “That she can say in her sleep,” he jokingly added.

Ashish Pillai, a psychologist at the Mpower Helpline at the Aditya Birla Trust, says that humility from public figures indeed makes a huge impact. And in a world that celebrates hustle culture, their conversation paves the way for a life that values consistency over obsession, and more importantly, presence over perfection.

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Staying grounded is the real definition of success

Arouba Kabir, emotional and mental health professional and Founder of Enso Wellness, believes staying grounded is not just linked to linked to our self-image, but also our emotional safety and identity. According to her, when someone achieves fame but fails to stay humble, they can experience a weird sense of cognitive dissonance — the discomfort of living with contradictions between who they are and how they behave.

In such cases, humility helps safeguard emotional well-being. “Staying grounded prevents ego inflation and builds resilience. It fosters stronger, more meaningful relationships, because not everyone will rise with you—if you disconnect, you risk isolation,” she tells indianexpress.com. To add to that, there’s cultural weight to being humble, which is considered a respected virtue. “Those who act arrogantly often find themselves alienated,” Kabir adds.

“Success doesn’t have to strip us of our roots. Staying connected to them might just be the secret to not losing ourselves along the way. And that’s exactly what Patani and Kumar’s conversation brings to light.

Kabir also says this kind of emotional clarity is essential in high-pressure environments. There’s a fine line between celebrating your achievements and allowing them to turn into arrogance. “While success should make you proud, they should not come at the cost of relationships. It’s important to stay grounded and open to feedback. That’s what enables genuine self-growth,” she elaborates.

When colleagues respect one another, across hierarchies, it fosters an environment that strengthens trust and creates an inclusive and collaborative work environment, and Pillai says that plays a huge role in motivating and engaging people who work together. However, he warns that staying committed to work should not lead to burnout, as that can dampen your motivation and enjoyment of life.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.