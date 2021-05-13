scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, May 13, 2021
Most read

COVID-19: Bored of WFH? IRCTC offers ‘work from hotel’ package in Kerala

IRCTC has launched a special work from hotel' package, providing professionals a refreshing and soothing ambiance in hotel rooms in Kerala

By: PTI | New Delhi |
Updated: May 13, 2021 1:09:21 pm
Kappad beach, Kerala Kappad beach, Kozhikode Kappad beach, Kappad Blue Flag cetification, India blue flag certification beaches, india clean beaches, kerala beachesKozhikode's Kappad beach is one of Kerala's highly tourist-attracted destinations. (Photo source: Kerala Tourism/Facebook)

IRCTC has launched a special work from hotel package, providing professionals a refreshing and soothing ambiance in hotel rooms in Kerala as an alternative to the work from home’ set up, a statement said on Wednesday.

This is part of the Railways’ catering and tourism arm’s efforts to rekindle confidence among guests to step out for availing hospitality services in the post COVID world, the IRCTC said in the statement.

The package per person on triple occupancy for five night stay starts from Rs 10,126 and includes disinfected rooms, all three meals, twice tea/coffee, complimentary wi-fi, secured parking place for vehicle, and travel insurance.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Also read |What happened when virtual meetings took over our lives and we became the WFH generation

In the ongoing lockdown period, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd (IRCTC) has launched exclusive packages for professionals to continue with their work with a different yet refreshing and soothing ambience from the comfort of hotel rooms, wherein they can relax and enjoy along with their routine, the statement said.

Kerala is one of the most coveted destinations in the country which is popular for its rich flora and fauna, culture and natural sights. (Source: File Photo)

Working away from the typical office setting has become the new normal during these pandemic times. Professionals can pick their favourite destination in Kerala among the list of hotels offered under work from hotel’ concept, it added.

Also listen to our podcast |How Indians have been working from home

To start with, professionals can choose among Munnar, Thekkady, Kumarakom, Marari (Alleppey), Kovalam, Wayanad, and Cochin, the statement said.

The duration of package would be for a minimum of five nights which can be extended on prorate basis. Similar packages for other locations are also being explored, it said.

Stringent COVID safety protocols and high standard of hygiene is maintained. The packages can be booked online through the IRCTC website or IRCTC tourism mobile apps – android and IOS, the statement said. Designed keeping COVID-19 in mind, the package does not include any sightseeing, it said.

India saw a record rise in COVID-19 deaths with 4,205 fresh fatalities taking the country’s death toll to 2,54,197, while 3,48,421 new coronavirus infections were reported, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

International Nurses Day, nurses in India, nurses around the world, International Nurses Day gallery, International Nurses Day pictures, healthcare workers, frontline workers, Covid-19, Coronavirus, Florence Nightingale, International Nurses Day May 12, indian express news
In pictures: How India and other countries celebrated International Nurses Day today

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 13: Latest News

Advertisement
x