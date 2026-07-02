All about conscious quitting, the workplace trend redefining career decisions

Workplace conversations have evolved rapidly over the past few years. From quiet quitting and hustle culture to the Great Resignation and, more recently, conscious unbossing, each trend has reflected changing employee expectations.

Now, another term is gaining attention: conscious quitting. Unlike resigning for a better salary or work-life balance, conscious quitting describes employees who choose to leave organisations because they believe there is a disconnect between what a company claims to stand for and how it actually behaves.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

At the heart of the trend is a growing emphasis on values-first careers. While financial security, career growth and flexibility remain important, many professionals are also asking whether their employer’s culture, leadership and purpose align with their own beliefs. Employees are increasingly paying attention to how organisations approach environmental responsibility, diversity, workplace equality, ethical business practices and leadership accountability. For many, corporate values are no longer just statements on a company website or annual report; they have become an important factor in deciding whether to join or remain with an organisation.

But what does this emerging trend really reveal about the future of work, and how should both employees and employers respond?

Understanding conscious quitting

Gurleen Baruah, Organisational Psychologist at That Culture Thing, tells indianexpress.com, “The Great Resignation, Quiet Quitting, and Conscious Quitting represent three distinct workplace trends. The Great Resignation was about employees leaving their jobs, often for better pay, flexibility, or career growth. Quiet Quitting meant staying in the job but setting healthy boundaries—doing what the role requires without constantly going above and beyond.”

“Conscious Quitting is different,” Baruah adds, stating that here, people leave because they no longer believe in the organisation they work for. The trigger isn’t necessarily salary or workload but a mismatch between personal values and the company’s actions. “For example, if a company talks about employee wellbeing or inclusion but employees don’t experience it in reality, people begin to lose trust. Conscious quitting reflects a growing desire to work for organisations whose actions match their words.”

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Why workplace culture matters more than ever

For many younger professionals, especially Gen Z, a good salary is important, but it is no longer the only reason to stay in a job. Baruah mentions that once financial needs are reasonably met, people start looking for something more. They want meaningful work, respectful leaders, and organisations they can genuinely believe in.

She explains, “Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs explains this well. As our basic needs are fulfilled, we naturally begin searching for purpose, growth, and a sense of belonging. That’s why workplace culture and leadership matter so much today. Most modern jobs are also knowledge-based, where creativity, collaboration, and trust are essential. People are more likely to do their best work when they feel psychologically safe and when leaders consistently act with integrity.”

Building trust through everyday actions

Culture is not what is written in the company’s values statement or displayed on office walls. Culture is what employees experience every single day. It shows up in how managers give feedback, how decisions are made, how conflicts are handled, who gets promoted, who gets hired, who gets fired, etc.

“Employees notice these everyday moments far more than they notice mission statements. If leaders consistently behave in ways that reflect the organisation’s values, trust grows. If there is a gap between what the company says and what people experience, trust quickly disappears. Organisations should think of values as actions, not slogans. Employees don’t expect companies to be perfect, but they do expect them to be honest, fair, and consistent. In the long run, everyday behaviour shapes culture far more than carefully crafted statements ever will,” concludes Baruah.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.