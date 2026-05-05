‘I have to be ready when he is not on time’: Chitrangada Singh reveals the truth about Salman Khan’s professionalism; expert on fostering a more inclusive and respectful environment

Actor Chitrangada Singh recently spoke about her experience working on the film Maatrubhumi alongside Salman Khan, offering a perspective that challenges long-standing industry perceptions. Speaking at an event, she reflected on how preconceived notions can shape expectations before actually working with someone. “Film bohot mehnat se banai hain, dil se banai hain (The film is made with a lot of hard work and heart). People talk about Salman as if he is like this and he is like that, and I also received a lot of tips on that topic. That I have to be ready when he is not on time and the schedule might be stretched (sic).”

However, her lived experience turned out to be very different from what she had heard. “In reality, nothing like that happened. I was prepared after so many people heard this rumour that is unprofessional… but there is no truth in it. He is so approachable and easy (sic).” What stood out to her most was not just punctuality or work ethic, but a certain attentiveness on set that extended beyond immediate collaborators.

Highlighting this, she said, “He has that amazing quality where he looks out for the least seen person on set, might be the lightman, or the fourth AD. He will ask whether they had a break and had their food on time. How are they being treated? Things like that, and after years of working in the industry, to still have that concern, is amazing.”

So how does a leader or senior professional’s behaviour impact overall workplace morale and productivity?

Sonal Khangarot, licensed rehabilitation counsellor and psychotherapist, The Answer Room, tells indianexpress.com, “A leader’s behaviour sets the emotional tone of a workplace. From a psychological and change management lens, when senior professionals demonstrate genuine concern for all team members — including those in less visible or lower-status roles — it signals psychological safety, fairness, and inclusion. This aligns with principles of social exchange theory, where employees reciprocate respect and care with higher engagement and commitment.”

Such behaviour reduces perceived hierarchy gaps, Khangarot states, fostering trust and belonging—key drivers of intrinsic motivation. In change management, especially, employees are more receptive and adaptable when they feel seen and valued, not just functionally but humanely. It also minimises disengagement and quiet resistance, which often stem from a sense of being overlooked.

Moreover, she says that inclusive leadership strengthens collective identity within teams, improving collaboration and reducing interpersonal friction. Over time, this translates into higher morale, lower attrition, and more consistent productivity—because people don’t just work for outcomes, they work for environments where they feel they matter.

Practical ways individuals in any workplace can foster a more inclusive and respectful environment

Inclusivity at the workplace is not limited to leadership—it is shaped daily through small, consistent behaviours. “From a psychological lens, individuals contribute to a culture of respect by reinforcing dignity and belonging in everyday interactions,” explains Khangarot.

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One practical way is acknowledging people across roles—greeting colleagues, using their names, and recognising contributions, especially of those in less visible positions. The expert mentions, “This supports the basic human need for belonging, which directly influences motivation and engagement. Practising empathetic listening, where one listens without interrupting or dismissing, helps build psychological safety within teams.”

It is also important to be aware of subtle biases. This can involve using inclusive language, being mindful not to exclude others in conversations, and gently addressing behaviours that may be dismissive. Encouraging quieter members to share their views fosters balanced participation. “When respect is shown consistently across hierarchies, it normalises fairness and strengthens trust, gradually creating a more inclusive and collaborative work environment,” concludes Khangarot.