Building monsoon immunity at work: Small changes that make a big difference

It has unarguably been one of the hottest summers in India. With the monsoon lingering, people are relieved, hoping the mercury will drop. But besides the chai-pakodas and aesthetic setups, monsoon also brings along a plethora of infection risks. For workplaces, this often means more sick leave, lower productivity, and faster spread of infections in shared spaces.

“Every year, workplaces across the country witness an increase in employee absenteeism due to seasonal viral infections, influenza-like illnesses, gastrointestinal infections, and mosquito-borne diseases such as dengue and chikungunya,” Dr Vikram Vora, Medical Director and Chief Health Officer, International SOS, tells indianexpress.com.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

That’s why building immunity at work matters more than ever—and it doesn’t start with expensive supplements. “The focus should be on boosting immunity by supporting it through healthy daily habits, and not ‘miracle’ supplements,” says Dr Vora.

Here are a few tips that’ll help you avoid those unwanted leaves.

Small desk-to-daily changes that matter

Eat freshly prepared food, avoid uncovered cut fruits, and consuming only filtered drinking water (Image: Freepik) Eat freshly prepared food, avoid uncovered cut fruits, and consuming only filtered drinking water (Image: Freepik)

A strong immune system begins with nutrition—even during busy office days. Skipping meals, relying on quick snacks, or ordering unhealthy takeout can weaken the body over time.

“The immune system depends on a balance of macro and micronutrients that provide adequate protein, vitamins and minerals,” Dr Vora explains, while cautioning against social-media popular “immunity boosters” which are often “xpensive and not thoroughly researched or tested.”

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His advice: keep work meals simple but balanced—vegetables, seasonal fruits, pulses, nuts, dairy and whole grains can go a long way in building resilience.

Hydration often slips during work

One of the most common monsoon mistakes at work? Forgetting to drink water.

Cooler weather means many people feel less thirsty, especially while sitting in air-conditioned offices for long hours. But dehydration can weaken the body’s first line of defence against infections.

“Hydration is most overlooked during the rainy season… dehydration affects the body’s mucosal barriers, which is the first line of defense against infections” says Dr Vora, recommending regular water intake through the day and fewer sugary beverages.

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Sleep affects your work immunity too

Employees with fever, cough or flu-like symptoms, should work remotely if possible (Image: Freepik) Employees with fever, cough or flu-like symptoms, should work remotely if possible (Image: Freepik)

Late-night deadlines, early meetings and long commutes can take a toll on sleep—and immunity.

“Even one week of inadequate sleep can adversely affect the body’s immune response,” Dr Vora says.

For working professionals, seven to nine hours of sleep is not just recovery—it’s protection.

Shared offices, shared germs

Workplaces can easily become hotspots for respiratory infections during monsoon, especially in closed, air-conditioned spaces.

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Dr Vora advises employees with fever, cough, or flu-like symptoms to work remotely where possible. Regular handwashing, cleaning shared desks and surfaces, and staying updated on vaccinations can help reduce the spread.

“Annual influenza vaccination is particularly valuable for older adults, susceptible individuals with chronic health conditions, healthcare workers and those with frequent large-group interactions.”

Don’t ignore mosquitoes around office spaces

It is importat to empty water from flowerpots or keep changing it frequently to avoid mosquito breeding (Image: Freepik) It is importat to empty water from flowerpots or keep changing it frequently to avoid mosquito breeding (Image: Freepik)

Stagnant water around office buildings—whether in plant trays, coolers, or open containers—can quickly become mosquito breeding spots. Dr Vora recommends checking and clearing these regularly, along with using repellents and wearing full-sleeved clothing when needed.

Stress is part of immunity

Work stress is often overlooked in immunity conversations, but it matters. “Chronic psychological stress elevates cortisol levels, which can impair immune function over time,” Dr Vora warns.

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Small breaks between meetings, short walks, stretching, and staying socially connected at work can all help reduce stress and improve resilience.

While monsoon immunity at work isn’t built overnight, small habits—eating better, staying hydrated, sleeping enough, and managing stress—can make the difference between powering through the season and spending it on sick leave.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.