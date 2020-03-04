Have trouble focussing at work? Keep these foods handy

If you are having trouble concentrating at work, opt for these energy boosters. (Source: File Photo) If you are having trouble concentrating at work, opt for these energy boosters. (Source: File Photo)

We dread those days when we struggle to concentrate at work and all we long for is for the clock to strike 6pm so we can pack our bags and leave. The reasons may vary, but the struggle to get through the day combined with unproductive time spent leaves many of us with extra work at hand as well as a feeling of not doing enough. If you too have been facing the work blues lately, here is some much-needed help from nutritionist Lovneet Batra.

In an Instagram post, she said, “When stress strikes, demotivation is usually not too far behind.” She went on to list out good munching options that can help retain one’s focus at work by boosting the energy levels.

Take a look at these foods that will help you a great deal.

Green tea and chana

Green tea and chana is a good option to munch on as it helps relax and calm down the nerves on a chaotic day at work.

Green tea is known to be loaded with antioxidants and nutrients that have powerful effect on one’s mood. It is also known to improve brain function while speeding up fat loss.

Chana or chickpeas is known to control blood sugar levels and stabilise blood pressure which is much-needed during hectic times.

Dark chocolate with handful of almonds

Grab a piece of dark chocolate (70 per cent and above) and a handful of almonds. This helps boost dopamine level, which is responsible for improving memory, and making one feel energetic. It also helps resist impulsive behaviour, among other things.

Ashwagandha tea and two raisins

Batra suggested having Ashwagandha tea and two raisins for an instant energy boost. This could also help you if drowsiness is making you feel lethargic at work.

Have you tried these yet?

