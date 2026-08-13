Botsitting trend: The hidden AI workload that’s taking up employees’ time

AI may save employees time, but much of that is spent reviewing and correcting AI-generated work -- a trend known as 'botsitting'. An expert explains what it means for productivity, accountability and workplace well-being.

By: Lifestyle Desk
4 min readNew DelhiAug 13, 2026 08:00 PM IST
Employee reviewing AI-generated work on a laptopAI often requires human review | Source: Canva
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Artificial intelligence is often promoted as a productivity booster that frees employees from repetitive work, but a new workplace trend suggests the reality may be more complicated. While AI is helping many professionals complete tasks faster, it is also creating a new form of invisible labour: spending time reviewing, correcting and refining AI-generated content before it can actually be used. This growing phenomenon has been labelled ‘botsitting’, raising questions about whether AI is truly reducing workloads or simply shifting them in less obvious ways.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

According to Inc. media, the discussion has gained momentum following a study by AI platform developer Glean, which surveyed 6,000 digital workers across the US, the UK and Australia. According to the findings, 87 per cent of respondents said they now use AI for work, while 75 per cent reported that it has made them more productive, saving an average of 11 hours each week. However, much of that saved time is reportedly spent on what Glean defines as botsitting: feeding AI tools “missing context, checking its outputs, debugging its mistakes, rerunning prompts, and cleaning up the confident-but-wrong answers AI leaves behind.” On average, respondents said they spend 6.4 hours a week doing this, meaning more than half of the time saved through AI is used to verify or repair its output.

These findings raise broader questions about how AI is reshaping work, accountability and employee well-being.

Botsitting is creating a new cognitive workload

Gurleen Baruah, Organizational Psychologist at That Culture Thing, tells indianexpress.com, “AI has entered everyday work at an unprecedented scale, but this has really happened only over the last couple of years. We are still in a transition phase, where both the technology and how people use it are evolving. Recent workplace studies suggest that a large majority of employees spend significant time reviewing, correcting, or verifying AI-generated work. That’s what botsitting is. AI can produce large volumes of content quickly, but humans still have to separate what’s useful from what’s inaccurate or irrelevant.”

Now for employees, Baruah states, this creates a different kind of mental workload. Instead of creating from scratch, people are constantly evaluating, filtering, and correcting. “That sustained vigilance increases cognitive load, leads to mental fatigue, and can sometimes be more exhausting than doing the work yourself. AI can assist judgment, but it cannot replace human judgment or accountability,” states Baruah.

Why botshitting happens and its workplace risks

This is becoming increasingly common. Once people spend a lot of time botsitting, Baruah says, there is a temptation to stop checking every detail and simply pass AI-generated work along. The output may not be completely wrong, but it can lack context, nuance, or good judgment. Over time, this creates several risks. Poor-quality decisions, rework, wasted time, and reduced trust become more likely.

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Baruah notes, “It can also discourage critical thinking because people begin relying on AI instead of developing their own reasoning. There is also a hidden cost: every unnecessary AI query consumes resources, including energy and computing power. Most importantly, accountability becomes blurred. We can hold people accountable for decisions, but we cannot hold AI accountable. That responsibility will always remain with humans.”

Balancing AI productivity with human oversight

Quick Quiz

See if you can answer this:

What is the healthiest way to use AI at work, according to experts?

A. Let AI create every first draft and trust its output without review.

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B. Start by thinking through the problem yourself, then use AI to refine, challenge or improve your work while keeping human judgment and accountability at the centre.

C. Automate as many tasks as possible, regardless of whether AI adds value.

D. Use AI only for proofreading and avoid it for any other task.

Reveal the answer

✅ Correct answer: B

Baruah recommends using AI to support — not replace — human thinking. Developing your own ideas or first draft before turning to AI helps keep human judgment at the centre of the process. At an organisational level, successful AI adoption depends on using it where it genuinely adds value, while maintaining clear accountability, quality standards and practical training for employees.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

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