Botsitting trend: The hidden AI workload that’s taking up employees’ time

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Artificial intelligence is often promoted as a productivity booster that frees employees from repetitive work, but a new workplace trend suggests the reality may be more complicated. While AI is helping many professionals complete tasks faster, it is also creating a new form of invisible labour: spending time reviewing, correcting and refining AI-generated content before it can actually be used. This growing phenomenon has been labelled ‘botsitting’, raising questions about whether AI is truly reducing workloads or simply shifting them in less obvious ways.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.
According to Inc. media, the discussion has gained momentum following a study by AI platform developer Glean, which surveyed 6,000 digital workers across the US, the UK and Australia. According to the findings, 87 per cent of respondents said they now use AI for work, while 75 per cent reported that it has made them more productive, saving an average of 11 hours each week. However, much of that saved time is reportedly spent on what Glean defines as botsitting: feeding AI tools “missing context, checking its outputs, debugging its mistakes, rerunning prompts, and cleaning up the confident-but-wrong answers AI leaves behind.” On average, respondents said they spend 6.4 hours a week doing this, meaning more than half of the time saved through AI is used to verify or repair its output.
These findings raise broader questions about how AI is reshaping work, accountability and employee well-being.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.