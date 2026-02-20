‘I went to rehab, to fix myself’: Anurag Kashyap reveals how prolonged stress due to failing work projects led to a heart attack; why this is a warning for every professional

Periods of prolonged stress due to professional disappointment can take a serious toll on one’s health. In a recent interview, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap spoke candidly about how years of professional frustration and personal strain affected his health and well-being.

Reflecting on the collapse of a long-gestating project, he told The Hollywood Reporter, “I was only grieving over Maximum City. I was frustrated with Maximum City because the investment in that was so much. Because I’d been attached to Maximum City since 2009, when Danny Boyle was producing it. Slumdog Millionaire writer was writing it, and he wanted me to direct it at that time.” He also recalled the project’s development process and creative disagreements, saying, “It got India all wrong. Anything based in India, I won’t do it in English. So, I’ve been walking the same path.”

The stress surrounding the shelving of the project coincided with a difficult period in his personal life. With encouragement from his daughter, Kashyap told The Hollywood Reporter that he chose to enter rehab and focus on recovery. “I went to rehab, to fix myself — and I fixed myself.” Around that period, he also suffered a leg injury that left him confined to bed for months. Because he was on blood thinners, he says surgery wasn’t possible.

Eventually, work found its way back into his life in an unexpected manner. He recalls, “Luckily, Zoya Akhtar called me. She said, ‘Will you play yourself in Made in Heaven?’,” Though he first turned down the offer, explaining his condition — “I said, ‘I’m lying in bed, my leg is gone, I’m in a wheelchair’,” — Akhtar had a simple solution: “We’ll put the wheelchair in the scene.”

In a 2022 interview with SCREEN, he also described how unhealthy coping habits developed during this period, leading to rapid weight gain and further complications: “My daughter was very worried. She sent me to rehab. I went to the rehab to fix myself, and I fixed myself. But I got a tear in my right leg in the rehab while playing cricket. And because of being on blood thinners, I couldn’t go for surgery. I couldn’t walk and was on a wheelchair. I was on bed rest for months.”

But how can prolonged professional stress translate into serious physical health issues?

Sonal Khangarot, licensed rehabilitation counsellor and psychotherapist, The Answer Room, tells indianexpress.com, “Prolonged stress, disappointment, or unresolved grief keep the body in a chronic ‘threat mode.’ The brain repeatedly activates the fight-or-flight system, releasing stress hormones like cortisol and adrenaline. Over time, this constant activation raises blood pressure, strains the heart, disrupts sleep, and weakens immunity.”

He adds that stress can also “alter appetite and metabolism, leading to weight gain, emotional eating, or insulin resistance.” Grief that is suppressed rather than processed often shows up as fatigue, body pain, breathlessness, or frequent illness because the nervous system never fully settles.

“People may cope through smoking, alcohol, inactivity, or irregular routines, which further harm cardiovascular and respiratory health. Emotionally, hopelessness and burnout reduce motivation to seek care or maintain healthy habits,” notes the expert.

Warning signs that suggest support is urgently needed

Khangarot states. “When coping behaviours shift from occasional relief to patterns that harm functioning, it signals urgent need for support. Key warning signs include rapid increase in alcohol or food use, needing more to feel relief, or using these behaviours daily to manage emotions. Noticeable withdrawal from work, family, or social contact; neglect of hygiene, sleep, or responsibilities; and persistent irritability, hopelessness, or numbness are red flags.”

She adds that physical changes like sudden weight gain or loss, chest tightness, breathlessness, frequent illness, or blackouts also indicate risk. Emotional indicators include loss of interest in previously valued activities, intense guilt or shame about coping habits, or inability to stop despite consequences.

Steps to rebuild physical and mental health after a period of burnout

Khangarot recommends starting with a medical and psychological check-in. “A doctor can assess sleep, heart health, nutrition, or medication needs, while therapy helps process grief, shame, or chronic stress patterns. Structured routines are next — regular sleep times, simple home-cooked meals, hydration, and 20–30 minutes of light movement like walking or stretching rebuild nervous system stability.”

Reduce harmful coping gradually. She notes, “Replace alcohol or overeating with grounding habits such as journaling, breathing exercises, or short check-ins with a trusted friend. If dependence is significant, join guided programs or support groups like Alcoholics Anonymous or Narcotics Anonymous.”