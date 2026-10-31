Ankur Warikoo on three skills that can make you harder to replace at work

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Ankur Warikoo recently took to LinkedIn to share ways to make oneself indispensable at work, mentioning that a career doesn’t have to depend on one big talent. “This is the strategy that the fastest-growing professionals are using (Which also AI-proofs their career) as they build their edge by blending three layers of skill,” he says.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.
The three layers of skill as mentioned by him are as follows:
- An anchor skill they’re already known for
- An adjacent skill that expands their value
- A creative amplifier that changes how they think
The idea, he says, should not be about ‘Which new tool should I learn?’ or ‘Which is the fastest-growing skill today?’ It should be about ‘Which new skill makes me harder to replace?’
How to make yourself indispensable at work?
Being good at your job isn’t enough to make you indispensable at work anymore. You need to understand what makes you stand out.
Sharing his opinion, Jitin Thapar, Creator of the EPICC Reinvention ‘Inside-Out’ Philosophy and Global Strategic Advisor, says, “The solution is to work from the inside out, where you first need to figure out what your natural strengths are, and then bring those strengths to work.”
If you work in a domain such as accounts, marketing, or finance, and also build expertise in a technical field like coding, you share your domain or expertise with many others. So what makes you different from your colleagues?
“You may be a strong accountant, but also have excellent team-building skills. You may be a skilled marketer, but also highly analytical. You may be a strong coder, but have a creative edge and also be excellent at building relationships with clients. These become your ‘inside edge’ skills. The goal should not be to work more, but to enhance your value in a way that creates impact that’s noticeable to others,” says Thapar.
What should be done in the world of AI?
Thapar says, “In the world of AI, where routine activities and tasks can be automated, the focus shouldn’t be to outdo AI. Instead, we should leverage our skills in areas that combine judgement, creativity, and flexibility with our technical skills. AI will likely not bring those skills to the table as we can.”
Ultimately, becoming indispensable is more about differentiation than hard work. You can’t build a long-term competitive advantage by simply doing what others in your field do. To set yourself apart, identify your distinctive strengths, strengthen them, and showcase them when solving problems.