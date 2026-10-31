Ankur Warikoo on three skills that can make you harder to replace at work

Ankur Warikoo recently took to LinkedIn to share ways to make oneself indispensable at work, mentioning that a career doesn’t have to depend on one big talent. “This is the strategy that the fastest-growing professionals are using (Which also AI-proofs their career) as they build their edge by blending three layers of skill,” he says.

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The three layers of skill as mentioned by him are as follows:

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An anchor skill they’re already known for

An adjacent skill that expands their value

A creative amplifier that changes how they think

The idea, he says, should not be about ‘Which new tool should I learn?’ or ‘Which is the fastest-growing skill today?’ It should be about ‘Which new skill makes me harder to replace?’