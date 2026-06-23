Amitabh Bachchan admits to losing sleep over recent work; expert on perfectionism

Many people assume that self-doubt, performance anxiety, and work-related stress lessen with age, experience, or professional success. But, individuals who are deeply invested in their work may continue to question their performance, revisit completed tasks, and strive for improvement regardless of how accomplished they are. In a recent blog post, veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan offered a candid glimpse into this experience.

Reflecting on a recent work assignment, he revealed that after completing a portion of it, he felt dissatisfied with the result and sought an opportunity to redo it. Writing in Hindi, he shared, “Just a few moments from work. After completing it, I felt it could have been done better. I received permission, so I did it again. Now I don’t know whether it turned out better or not. Only those who watch it will be able to tell. I have not been able to sleep because of these thoughts, and before I knew it, it was morning. Congratulations and love to the EF.” His comments highlight a familiar struggle for many professionals: the tendency to replay work in their minds long after the task is finished and wonder whether they could have done better.