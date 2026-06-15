Amitabh Bachchan shares 3 am post on purpose and productivity; an expert weighs in

At an age when many people are slowing down or retiring from professional commitments, discussions about productivity, purpose, and healthy ageing often take centre stage. Experts increasingly point out that staying mentally engaged, maintaining routines, and finding meaning in daily activities can play an important role in overall well-being as people grow older. At the same time, questions remain about how to balance ambition and discipline with adequate rest and recovery.

Recently, Amitabh Bachchan offered a glimpse of his demanding work schedule through a late-night blog post shared around 3 am. Posting photographs from his projects, the veteran actor highlighted the extent of his day’s work, writing, “Work is work .. work is work .. work is work .. !!! 12 short films today shot .. 2 still shoots done .. and now working on you.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

He also reflected on the importance of maintaining a connection with his audience, adding, “.. this process of the connect without further ado, is the work of the day .. बाक़ी सब तो चलता रहेगा! ये रुकना नहीं चाहिए !! (Everything else will keep going on, but this should never stop) studying assiduously, even after days of preparation before the day of work, and never being compromised by circumstances and stance despite the air-conditioned pyjamas!!!! right then… off to bed (sic).”

His remarks sparked admiration among fans, many of whom praised his work ethic and commitment. One fan commented, “Looks like you are truly superb in these ads.” Another wrote, “Very nice picture, sir. Sir, you are great. You are a god for all of us. There is really no description of your greatness. You are our inspiration. Everything pales in comparison to your aura. No one is not inspired by you. Nothing is more important to us than your respect.” A third person wrote: “‘Work is work’ indeed… and your words remind us that the process never really stops (sic).”

The importance of purpose, routine, and meaningful engagement

Gurleen Baruah, Existential Coach at That Culture Thing, tells indianexpress.com, “It helps a lot. Having a sense of purpose, routine, and meaningful engagement keeps people connected to what matters to them. It gives structure to the day and a reason to get up in the morning. Very often, when people retire, a life that was once busy and purposeful can suddenly feel empty, and that transition can be difficult for some. Human beings generally seek meaning, contribution, and connection. Purposeful activity, whether through work, hobbies, relationships, or service, can support emotional well-being and cognitive engagement.”

Benefits and risks of staying busy later in life

Every choice comes with trade-offs and consequences. Baruah notes that staying busy later in life can be energising, motivating, and mentally stimulating, especially if the work feels meaningful. It can provide routine, purpose, social connection, and a sense of contribution.

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She notes, “At the same time, the important question is whether the activity is nourishing you or depleting you. Are you engaging because it genuinely brings meaning, or are you filling every moment to avoid slowing down and being with yourself? A highly demanding schedule without rest can lead to exhaustion, stress, or neglect of health. The goal is not simply to stay busy, but to stay meaningfully engaged in a way that supports wellbeing rather than drains it.”

Balancing productivity with rest and self-care

A routine, balance, self-awareness, and clarity about what one wants can help tremendously. Baruah mentions, “As James Clear shares in Atomic Habits, small, consistent actions often matter more than dramatic changes. Simple habits around movement, sleep, social connection, hobbies, and rest can create a sustainable rhythm. The key is not to chase productivity all the time but to build routines that are realistic and enjoyable.”

Equally important is regularly checking in with oneself. ‘What energises me? What drains me?’ Baruah shares that healthy ageing is not only about remaining active but also about knowing when to pause, recover, and reflect. Balance comes from creating a life that includes both engagement and rest, rather than choosing one over the other.

Redefining relationship roles in financially independent partnerships

Traditional relationship roles are called traditional because they emerged in a different social and economic context. Today, things have changed. Women are educated, financially independent, and have access to opportunities that allow them to earn and lead just as men do. In a knowledge economy, success is less about physical strength and more about skills, ideas, and expertise, qualities that are not limited by gender.

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“As a result, many modern relationships are moving away from rigid roles and towards partnership. What helps couples create balance is respecting each other beyond career, income, or social expectations. They see each other as individuals with ambitions, aspirations, and dreams of their own. What may appear unconventional through a traditional lens is often simply two people creating a relationship based on their own values, meaning, companionship, and mutual support,” concludes Baruah.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.