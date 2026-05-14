Amitabh Bachchan’s sleep hack: How classical music helps him unwind at 80+

Even as he continues working actively in his 80s, Amitabh Bachchan recently opened up about struggling to sleep due to his demanding work schedule. Writing on his blog in the early hours of the morning, the veteran actor reflected on how work often takes priority over rest, despite being aware of the health consequences.

“No sleep process takes over at this hour of the morning from the night before. Why? Because work is more important than sleep… medical says it’s not right… must get 7 hours minimum… the body grows, develops and repairs in the sleep hours… so what does one do? (sic),” he wrote.

Bachchan also shared his personal ritual for unwinding during these sleepless nights. According to him, calming instrumental music, especially slide-guitar and sitar renditions, creates a sense of peace that helps him gradually fall asleep. “As I work, I am glued to the EB Blog, but in the silence of the night, that gentle music on slide guitar–sitar rendering some of the most soulful classical meditation solos… aaah!! There is no better cure for the soul than this. It is the chord that ties the soul to the Almighty… that invisible thread unseen, yet felt despite its absence… I feel… so it strums the strings within… put it on and softly it shall give you the peace of slumber… the seven notes that have invaded all music in whichever part of the world, are the universal commonness of mankind… respect it, and it shall respect you (sic),” he added.

This is not the first time Bachchan has spoken about prioritising work over rest and personal time. Earlier this month, while discussing work ethic and focus, he quoted Apple co-founder Steve Jobs and wrote, “When you focus, the only matter that gets you going is what needs to be done. Not in a few days, not tomorrow, not any specific time … ITS DO IT NOW!,” suggesting that complete focus on work is often treated as more important than other aspects of life.

While dedication and discipline are often celebrated, experts have repeatedly warned that chronic sleep deprivation can quietly affect both physical and mental health over time.

Long-term physical and mental health effects of consistently sleeping less than the medically recommended seven hours

Psychologist Rasshi Gurnani tells indianexpress.com, “Consistently sleeping for less than seven hours can gradually affect almost every system in the body and mind. From a psychological and neurological perspective, chronic sleep deprivation increases cortisol levels, keeps the nervous system in a prolonged state of hyperarousal, and reduces the brain’s ability to emotionally regulate stress. Over time, this can contribute to anxiety, irritability, emotional exhaustion, poor concentration, memory impairment, burnout, and even symptoms linked to depression.”

Physically, she adds that insufficient sleep is associated with weakened immunity, hormonal imbalance, cardiovascular strain, metabolic dysfunction, increased inflammation, and a higher risk of lifestyle disorders such as hypertension, diabetes, and obesity. What many people ignore is that sleep is not passive rest — it is an active biological recovery process essential for cognitive functioning, emotional resilience, and nervous system repair.

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Can music genuinely improve sleep quality or reduce stress levels?

Soothing music works as a form of sensory grounding, Gurnani states, helping the brain shift away from mental overstimulation and intrusive thoughts. Repetitive and predictable sounds can reduce physiological arousal and create a conditioned relaxation response over time.

She adds, “However, the effectiveness of music is often enhanced when it becomes part of a consistent nighttime ritual — dim lighting, reduced screen exposure, slower breathing, light stretching, journaling, or mindfulness practices can signal safety and rest to the brain and improve sleep onset naturally.”

Healthy and sustainable ways to wind down naturally before sleep

According to Gurnani, sustainable sleep recovery begins with creating a transition period between productivity and rest. This includes limiting blue light exposure at least an hour before sleep, maintaining a fixed sleep-wake cycle, avoiding emotionally stimulating content late at night, and practising nervous system regulation techniques such as diaphragmatic breathing, guided relaxation, progressive muscle relaxation, or mindfulness meditation.

“It is also important to externalise thoughts before bedtime through journaling or brain-dump exercises so the mind feels less pressured to ‘hold on’ to unfinished tasks. Sleep hygiene is not only about sleeping earlier — it is about teaching the brain to associate nighttime with psychological safety, emotional decompression, and recovery,” concludes Gurnani.