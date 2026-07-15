At 83, Amitabh Bachchan says relaxation is a ‘waste of time’

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In his trademark style, actor Amitabh Bachchan tweeted his thoughts on relaxation, suggesting that it is a “waste of time”. “T 5800 – Relaxation! It’s a waste of time! Swatting flies all day,” he wrote on X.
At 83, the Senior Bachchan continues to work with discipline and consistency. Intrigued by his take, we asked an expert to understand why doing nothing may feel hard for some.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.
“Work does not seem to be a burden he is trying to escape. It appears to be a source of identity, vitality and meaning. His continued relevance across generations has not come from talent alone. It has also come from preparation, discipline, reinvention, and the willingness to keep showing up long after he had earned the right to slow down,” reflected Delnna Rrajesh, psychotherapist and life coach.
Many people wait for motivation before they act. “Those who build lasting legacies act until discipline becomes part of who they are. Many people work only until they can stop. Purpose-driven people continue because contribution itself gives their life meaning,” shared Delnna.
This does not mean everyone must work at the same pace or define purpose through professional success. “Purpose can be found in raising a family, serving a community, creating art, teaching, learning, caring, mentoring or building something of value. What matters is not constant busyness. What matters is remaining engaged with life,” added Delnna.
The more useful question, then, is not whether relaxation is a waste of time. “It is whether we are using relaxation to renew ourselves or to withdraw from our own potential,” said Delnna.
Rest when the body needs rest. “Pause when the mind needs space. Recover when energy is depleted. But do not allow comfort to become the highest ambition of life,” said Delnna.
Delnna continued that the “real tragedy” is not that one worked hard. “It is that one had ability, opportunity, wisdom and potential, yet chose permanent comfort over meaningful contribution,” remarked Delnna.
Perhaps that is why Bachchan’s statement resonates so strongly. “It is not merely about productivity. It is about the fear of becoming passive while one is still capable of creating, learning and contributing. It asks us whether we are resting because we genuinely need restoration or because we have quietly stopped expecting more from ourselves,” said Delnna.
T 5800 – आराम ! बे काम है !
दिन भर मक्खी मार pic.twitter.com/NaIUlFw7j6
— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 13, 2026
While life will always require pauses, Delnna shared how it also requires curiosity, discipline and the willingness to thrive. “And showing up even after applause, recognition and success have already arrived is a mindset that is required,” said Delnna.
Delnna noted how the Senior Bachchan’s life offers a compelling reminder that ageing does not necessarily diminish purpose. “Sometimes, purpose is what keeps a person inwardly young. The body may demand slower steps, but the mind can continue to learn, the heart can continue to care and one’s work can continue to matter.”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.