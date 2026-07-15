At 83, Amitabh Bachchan says relaxation is a ‘waste of time’

In his trademark style, actor Amitabh Bachchan tweeted his thoughts on relaxation, suggesting that it is a “waste of time”. “T 5800 – Relaxation! It’s a waste of time! Swatting flies all day,” he wrote on X.

At 83, the Senior Bachchan continues to work with discipline and consistency. Intrigued by his take, we asked an expert to understand why doing nothing may feel hard for some.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

“Work does not seem to be a burden he is trying to escape. It appears to be a source of identity, vitality and meaning. His continued relevance across generations has not come from talent alone. It has also come from preparation, discipline, reinvention, and the willingness to keep showing up long after he had earned the right to slow down,” reflected Delnna Rrajesh, psychotherapist and life coach.