Akshay Kumar opens up about his retirement plans: ‘This thought comes to me at 4 am’

Akshay Kumar finds the idea of going to work every day far more appealing than sitting at home after retiring from acting. While promoting his latest film, Welcome To The Jungle, the Bollywood actor was asked by the audience about his retirement plans. Kumar got candid about imagining a life after movies.

“I do feel like retiring sometimes; this thought comes to me at 4 am when I wake up. But within five seconds, I remember I have to be on a shoot, where 300 people are waiting for me. I tell myself I will think about retirement the next day, and like this, 36 years have passed thinking, ‘If I retire, what will happen?'”

Getting candid about his future plans, Kumar further elaborated: “I will become an electrician, dog walker, gardener, etc. So I feel it’s better if I go to work and not retire. I try to spend time with family. After one day, they asked me when will I return to work.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

Dr Rimpa Sarkar, a clinical psychologist and founder of Sentier Wellness in Mumbai, says that for many people, work becomes deeply intertwined with identity. They do not simply think, “I do this job,” but rather, “This is who I am.” When that happens, retirement can feel like losing a part of oneself rather than simply changing careers.

“There are also individuals who genuinely derive joy, purpose, and energy from their work. In such cases, continuing to work can be psychologically beneficial, provided it is a choice rather than a necessity,” she shares.

According to her, one of the biggest misconceptions about retirement is that it is simply about stopping work. “Psychologically, it is actually a major life transition that involves redefining identity, purpose, and daily routine. For many people, work is not just a source of income but also of meaning, achievement, social connection, and structure,” she tells indianexpress.com.

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Mentally preparing for retirement

Dr Sarkar believes the healthiest way to prepare for retirement is to begin building an identity beyond one’s profession long before retirement actually happens. Developing hobbies, nurturing relationships, pursuing personal interests, volunteering, or mentoring can help create multiple sources of fulfilment.

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Dr Sarkar says retirement should ideally be viewed as a transition into a new chapter rather than an ending. “It is also important to prepare emotionally, not just financially. Many individuals plan extensively for their finances but give little thought to how they will spend their time or maintain a sense of purpose after leaving work,” she shares.

Talking about the primary psychological challenges people face during retirement, Dr Sarkar listed out the most common ones:

Loss of identity, especially if work has been central to one’s self worth.

Reduced sense of purpose or accomplishment.

Changes in daily routine, which can create feelings of emptiness.

Social isolation if workplace relationships formed a significant part of one’s social life.

Anxiety about ageing, health, or financial security.

Feeling less relevant or productive after leaving an active career.

Not everyone experiences these challenges, but Dr Sarkar says retirement can become emotionally difficult when people feel they have lost the role that defined them for decades.

Overcoming challenges

Dr Sarkar suggested a few tips to help people navigate this transition:

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Begin planning emotionally as well as financially several years before retirement.

Develop interests, hobbies, or passions outside work while still employed.

Maintain social connections and build new communities beyond the workplace.

and build new communities beyond the workplace. Consider mentoring, consulting, volunteering, or learning new skills if continued engagement feels meaningful.

Create a daily routine that includes movement, social interaction, and mentally stimulating activities.

Redefine productivity. Productivity in retirement does not have to mean earning money. It can mean contributing to family, community, creativity, or personal growth.

Dr Sarkar shared that ultimately, the goal should not be to retire from life, but to retire from a role while continuing to stay mentally engaged, socially connected, and emotionally fulfilled. From a psychological perspective, successful ageing is less about stopping work and more about maintaining purpose, autonomy, and meaningful engagement in whatever form feels personally rewarding.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.