100-year-old breaks own record for longest service of 84 years, 9 days in same company

In a world where many people tend to get bored of their jobs and often switch companies, a Brazilian man has created the Guinness World Record for the longest service of 84 years and nine days in the same company. Walter Orthmann, who is now 100, started working in the company at the age of 15 years. Interestingly, he broke his own record set in 2019 of 81 years and 85 days.

Also Read | Watch: Man makes Guinness World Record for the highest slackline walk at 1901 metres

He started working as a shipping assistant at a textile company in Santa Catarina, Brazil on January 17, 1938.

Due to his willingness to learn, he was promoted to a position in sales and became a sales manager. In his 50s, he started travelling across the country which gave him the opportunity to meet new people in different cultures, according to the Guinness website. He, then, started establishing good relationships with clients who became friends.

Also Read | Yoga class attended by 114 nationalities in Qatar breaks world record

Guinness states that one of the important parts of the business for Orthmann is to “always be up-to-date and to adapt to different contexts”.

Walter Orthmann recently celebrated his 100th birthday (Source: GuinnessWorldRecords.com) Walter Orthmann recently celebrated his 100th birthday (Source: GuinnessWorldRecords.com)

According to the records site, Orthmann is in good health, with excellent mental clarity and memory. “He enjoys a calm life and exercises every day. As a result, he has been able to maintain enough vitality and energy to drive to his favorite place every day: the office“.

“I don’t do much planning, nor care much about tomorrow. All I care about is that tomorrow will be another day in which I will wake up, get up, exercise and go to work; you need to get busy with the present, not the past or the future. Here and now is what counts. So, let’s go to work!” he told the records site.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!