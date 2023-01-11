Wooden or plastic comb: Find out which suits your hair better

While we all want thick and lustrous hair, we end up missing out on certain haircare habits that can help our mane in the long run. For the same, in addition to using hair-friendly shampoos, conditioners, and serums, one must also pay attention to their combs. As such, it is widely believed that you should replace your plastic combs with wooden ones.

Addressing the various claims around the effectiveness of wooden combs, Dr Aanchal Panth, a dermatologist, wrote on Instagram: “Wooden combs tend to reduce static electricity and can reduce hair frizziness slightly.”

But, these combs are not made for everyone. The expert added that those with “very oily scalp, thick dandruff, and scalp infections” should not use them as “wooden combs are porous and can trap oils, bacteria, and fungi”.

Busting some myths, Dr Panth said that wooden combs don’t improve hair fall or improve scalp blood circulation or reduce dandruff – as commonly believed. However, the “biggest advantage” is that “wooden combs are biodegradable and environmental-friendly“.

She suggested keeping the following measures in mind:

*Wooden combs need a thorough cleaning after every hair wash.

*Clean it with shampoo or soap and water while you bathe. It is a good habit to clean the comb as often as you shampoo your hair.

*Comb when hair is damp. Not wet. When your hair is around 70 per cent dry is when you want to comb them.

*If you have curly hair, you can comb in wet hair as well.

*You have to comb after bath to make sure hair is in not tangled. After that of depends on your hair texture and style and how often you want to comb.

*Combing once a day is enough.

*It is a myth that repeated combing improves hair quality or improves scalp circulation.

The dermatologist concluded by saying that wooden combs are a good option if you have frizzy hair. But, don’t expect it to change your hair quality or texture. “Wooden combs need proper cleaning and frequent washing to avoid oily build-up. A wooden comb will not reduce hair fall. Wooden combs are far better for the environment than the plastic alternative,” she said.

Stressing that wooden combs are “superior” to plastic ones, Dr Trupti D Agarwal, Consultant Dermatologist and Trichologist, Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Mumbai said that they “cause less breakage, reduce scalp trauma and enhance blood flow“. She added, “It improves hair quality, increases natural oil production, reduces scalp dryness and itching and helps you feel calmer.”

