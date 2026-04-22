‘Without telling anyone, he clipped himself’: Anurag Kashyap recalls the extreme lengths Ranveer Singh went to for Lootera climax; expert on fine line between dedication and risk

Hailing Ranveer Singh’s commitment to his craft, Anurag Kashyap recently recalled that the Dhurandhar actor has always pushed himself to extremes, even in his second film, Lootera. In a recent interview, while discussing how Ranveer Singh is making headlines for a fighting scene in which he and Arjun Rampal injure and hurt each other, the filmmaker said: “But Ranveer Singh, in his very second film Lootera where I was the producer, when he gets shot in the climax and to feel that he gets shot in the climax and to give it the right feeling he took a clip without telling anyone and clipped himself like this, right?”

Kashyap revealed how the situation became serious enough to require urgent medical attention. “And he went so far as an actor to create that, that we had to lift him by a helicopter to take him to the hospital.”

What stood out most, Kashyap said, was that Singh never told anyone. “It is that man’s conviction and his thing to the craft like he kept it hidden. He did not share his pain with anyone. Nobody came to know till he could not move anymore,” he told MissMalini.

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Why some actors push themselves this far

According to Dr Sharadhi C, Consultant – Psychiatry, Aster CMI Hospital, such behaviour often comes from a deep need for authenticity.

“Many actors push themselves to extreme limits because they want their performance to feel real and believable to the audience, and this deep commitment often comes from a mix of passion, discipline, and respect for their craft.”

She explains that some actors follow method acting — where they try to genuinely feel what the character is going through, instead of just pretending.

“When an actor hurts themselves slightly or puts their body under stress, they believe it helps them understand the character’s pain in a more honest way, which can make the scene more powerful.”

A fine line between dedication and risk

There is also a psychological layer to this intensity. “This kind of dedication is also driven by the desire to stand out and be remembered, especially in a competitive industry where audiences notice even small details.”

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At the same time, experts caution against such extremes, which can sometimes be risky. ” Many experts today encourage safer ways to achieve realism without physical harm.”

Overall, this level of dedication comes from a strong inner drive to create meaningful art, connect with audiences emotionally, and achieve excellence in their performance,” Dr Sharadhi concludes.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.