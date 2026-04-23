Sunscreen at 30,000 feet: Why window seats increase your UV exposure

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Most passengers on a flight love their window seats. But are you unintentionally exposing yourself to too much UV radiation when you sit by the window? We asked the experts.
Dr Shareefa Chause, dermatologist at Dr Shareefa Skin Care Clinic, Mumbai, said that window seats on a flight do expose you to more ultraviolet (UV) radiation than aisle seats, and it’s not trivial at cruising altitude.
“At 30,000–40,000 feet, the atmosphere is thinner, so less UV is filtered out compared to ground level. Aircraft windows block most UVB (the type that causes sunburn), but a significant portion of UVA still penetrates deeper into the skin and contributes to ageing. The effect is strongest on daytime flights, especially when you’re seated on the side of the aircraft facing the sun,” said Dr Chause.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
For occasional travellers, the risk is modest but real, particularly on long-haul flights.
Dr Sudhir Kumar, consultant neurologist at Apollo Hospitals, Hyderabad, said window seats do expose passengers to slightly higher UVA radiation and possibly marginally higher cosmic radiation. “But the difference compared to aisle seats is small and unlikely to have any meaningful health impact for typical travellers. Higher UVA radiation exposure is relevant for skin ageing and, over long periods, skin cancer risk. For long daytime flights, especially if seated by the window, sunscreen on exposed skin (SPF 30–50) is reasonable,” said Dr Kumar.
The overall radiation exposure during a flight is modest, and occasional flying does not significantly increase cancer risk. The bigger factors are flight duration, altitude, and frequency of travel; not where you sit, he said.
Simple precautions help: apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen (SPF 30+), keep the window shade partially down when possible, and wear protective clothing.
“If you’re on a daytime flight with strong sun exposure, choosing an aisle seat can also reduce direct UV exposure. It is necessary to discuss with the dermatologist about the appropriate products before flying. Don’t neglect your skin health and take utmost care of it. Moreover, cover the face and don’t miss the sunscreen at all,” said Dr Chause.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.