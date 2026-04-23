Sunscreen at 30,000 feet: Why window seats increase your UV exposure

Most passengers on a flight love their window seats. But are you unintentionally exposing yourself to too much UV radiation when you sit by the window? We asked the experts.

Dr Shareefa Chause, dermatologist at Dr Shareefa Skin Care Clinic, Mumbai, said that window seats on a flight do expose you to more ultraviolet (UV) radiation than aisle seats, and it’s not trivial at cruising altitude.

“At 30,000–40,000 feet, the atmosphere is thinner, so less UV is filtered out compared to ground level. Aircraft windows block most UVB (the type that causes sunburn), but a significant portion of UVA still penetrates deeper into the skin and contributes to ageing. The effect is strongest on daytime flights, especially when you’re seated on the side of the aircraft facing the sun,” said Dr Chause.