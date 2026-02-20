Why you should tear your baggage tag ‘vertically’ after a flight

On Instagram, Ariya recently shared an informative video on baggage tags issued by airlines, saying, “The tags that you get to put on suitcases, you should not just take them off and throw them away. Here’s why. You see, these bar codes contain all of your personal information. You might want to keep those, as your information is on them. Your credit card information, your address, all of it on it. Don’t know how or if anybody has the capability to access it, but the world we live in.”

But how much of her claim is valid? According to aviation expert Amit Mittal, the fear around credit card exposure is largely misplaced. “The barcode on your luggage tag does not contain your credit card information,” he clarifies. “It primarily contains a 10-digit numeric code known as the License Plate Number or LPN. This number acts as a pointer to the airline’s internal database.”