Why you should tear your baggage tag ‘vertically’ after a flight

An Instagram user claims that luggage tag barcodes hold your credit card and personal data.

By: Lifestyle Desk
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 20, 2026 09:30 AM IST
Airline tagAirline tag/Representational photo (Photo: Freepik)
On Instagram, Ariya recently shared an informative video on baggage tags issued by airlines, saying, “The tags that you get to put on suitcases, you should not just take them off and throw them away. Here’s why. You see, these bar codes contain all of your personal information. You might want to keep those, as your information is on them. Your credit card information, your address, all of it on it. Don’t know how or if anybody has the capability to access it, but the world we live in.”

But how much of her claim is valid? According to aviation expert Amit Mittal, the fear around credit card exposure is largely misplaced. “The barcode on your luggage tag does not contain your credit card information,” he clarifies. “It primarily contains a 10-digit numeric code known as the License Plate Number or LPN. This number acts as a pointer to the airline’s internal database.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Doublegrace Ajike (@ariyatoronto247tv) 

What details does a bar code entail?

Mittal explains that the typically encoded information includes the LPN, flight number, destination airport code, and the Passenger Name Record (PNR)—a six-character booking reference. “The barcode itself is not a storage device of detailed personal data. It links to backend systems,” he says.

Can someone access your details?

An average person scanning the barcode with a smartphone will not see sensitive financial data. “At most, they may retrieve your last name and PNR,” Mittal notes. “Even if someone attempts to access the ‘Manage Booking’ portal, credit card numbers are masked, CVV is never visible, and passport numbers are partially hidden.”

However, he adds a note of caution: “While the aviation system remains secure, basic booking details could potentially be viewed if someone misuses the PNR and surname combination.”

Is throwing the tag away risky?

“From an aviation security standpoint, discarding the tag does not threaten aircraft safety,” Mittal explains. “But from a personal privacy perspective, it’s always better to dispose of it responsibly.”

He also highlights an operational reason to remove old tags. “Leaving previous barcodes attached can confuse automated scanners, causing unnecessary system load or even baggage misrouting,” he says.

Best practice for travellers

Mittal recommends a simple solution: “Once you reach home or your hotel, remove the tag and tear vertically through the barcode. This makes it unreadable to optical scanners.” Alternatively, shredding or blacking out the PNR and name with a permanent marker works well.

