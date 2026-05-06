Why you should never change seats on a nearly empty flight before takeoff

It’s a familiar travel temptation, boarding a flight, spotting an empty window seat or an entire vacant row, and wondering if you can quietly move for extra comfort before takeoff.

On an almost empty flight, many passengers assume shifting seats is harmless. But according to aviation expert Amit Mittal, Director, AeroIntellect Aviation, before every flight takes off, multiple technical checks and safety procedures are completed, and passenger seating plays an important role in them.

Why assigned seats matter before takeoff

“There are many pre-flight checks, procedures and protocols which are carried out by the technical staff before a flight is released and cleared for takeoff,” says Mittal.

“One of them is ‘Weight and Balance’ calculation and assignment of seats, which ensures that the passenger manifest maintains the center of gravity of the aircraft within safe limits for a stable departure.”

If multiple passengers change seats without notice, it can technically affect the plane’s trim and takeoff performance,” he explains. This becomes even more important on smaller aircraft or lightly loaded flights, where even a few passengers moving rows can impact the aircraft’s balance. “It is avoided that the aircraft is neither ‘nose heavy’ nor ‘tail heavy’. The aircraft must be in a balanced position,” Mittal adds.

The passenger manifest is also a safety tool

“In the event of an emergency or a medical issue, flight attendants and ground crew rely on the passenger manifest to identify the passengers,” says Mittal. Having everyone in their assigned seats helps ensure identification, contact details, and emergency coordination remain accurate during critical moments like takeoff and landing.

He also points out that passengers with disabilities, medical conditions, or unaccompanied minors are often seated strategically so crew members know exactly where they are if help is needed.

Story continues below this ad

Can you change your seat on an empty flight (Photo: Freepik) Can you change your seat on an empty flight (Photo: Freepik)

Why some empty seats are not actually “free”

That empty-looking seat may not always be available for casual shifting. “Seat allocation is usually based on preferred seat selection at the time of booking the flight,” says Mittal.

Many airlines charge extra for window seats, extra legroom rows, exit rows, or priority seating. “These may be paid upgrades, and changing seats without permission may mean occupying a seat that belongs to another passenger who has not yet boarded.” This can also create unnecessary aisle blockages and confusion during boarding.

Exit rows and premium seats have stricter rules

“Flight attendants will likely say no to shifting to exit row seats because these have extra legroom and specific safety requirements,” Mittal explains.

Story continues below this ad

Passengers seated there must be physically able to assist during emergencies and must receive a proper safety briefing. Similarly, business class, first class, and premium economy seats are tied to fare categories and cannot be treated as empty public spaces, he adds.

ALSO READ | Why window seats increase your UV exposure

So when is it okay to ask?

“After boarding and before takeoff, you can ask a flight attendant if you can move to an empty seat,” says Mittal. “If it doesn’t affect weight balance, safety, or paid seating, they may allow it.”

He advises passengers to wait for the right moment, preferably after boarding is nearly complete, once the cabin crew knows which seats are truly empty. “It is better to wait for the ‘Boarding Complete’ announcement or once the cabin door is closed. After the seatbelt sign turns off, it becomes the easiest time.”

Story continues below this ad

Mittal says good travel etiquette matters as much as airline policy. “Ask—don’t move first. Don’t self-upgrade.”

Passengers should avoid requesting seat changes while crew members are busy greeting passengers, managing luggage, or during taxi, takeoff, and landing. “The best move is to ask briefly and add ‘after boarding is complete.’ You’ll almost always get cooperation when it’s possible.”