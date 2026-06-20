Why the Japanese philosophy of ‘Nintai’ could be the secret to staying calm

The Japanese concept of Nintai is grabbing eyeballs as it teaches people to ease up a bit and stay calm in stressful situations. In times when instant gratification and non-stop productivity are valued the most, Nintai comes as a saviour. It fosters patience and resilience through mindfulness and grace. And the Japanese are adapting to the practice quite well.

great way to enhance one’s overall well-being. To understand its significance further, indianexpress.com reached out to Saamdu Chetri, Director of the Yogananda School of Spirituality and Happiness at Shoolini University, who shared that the practice is a

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

How Nintai differs from modern resilience