Why movie hall entrances and exits look so different

A grand entrance with plush interiors, attractive lighting and elaborate displays, followed by an exit that looks like little more than pipes and plywood, is a contrast many moviegoers have noticed. A LinkedIn post by marketing professional Raj Dabholkar highlighted this difference, suggesting that entrances are designed to encourage a premium experience and food and beverage purchases, while exits prioritise quick crowd movement between shows.

But there is also a psychological angle to how we perceive these spaces. Why does an impressive entrance create expectations of quality, and why can a poorly maintained exit leave us dissatisfied even after an enjoyable film? The answers lie partly in two psychological concepts: the halo effect and the recency effect.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

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How does the halo effect shape our first impression?

The halo effect is a psychological phenomenon in which one positive attribute influences our overall judgement of a person, place or experience.

Dr Pavitra Shankar, Associate Consultant and Psychiatrist at Aakash Healthcare, explains that cinema halls often use impressive entrances, attractive lighting, luxurious interiors, and displays to create expectations of a premium experience.

“The entrance is designed to be exciting and provide a good first impression, while the exit is often an afterthought,” she says.

When visitors encounter an elegant lobby, comfortable surroundings and modern facilities, they may form a favourable impression of the entire cinema. This perception can extend beyond the physical space to their expectations of the service and overall experience.

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However, Shankar points out that exits serve an essential purpose beyond appearance. They are important for emergency evacuation, accessibility and the smooth movement of crowds.

“Safety might be an obvious priority, but good design has to be based on a compromise of looks and safety/functionality,” she says.

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Why can a poorly designed exit spoil an enjoyable movie outing?

Shankar explains that if a cinema has a grand entrance, plush seats, attractive decor and modern facilities, visitors may judge the overall outing more positively. However, an ill-maintained or confusing exit can leave a negative impression, even if they enjoyed the film.

“If customers are overcrowded, without signs or find it difficult to exit, they may become so frustrated that it will overshadow an otherwise enjoyable outing,” she says.

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What does this mean for cinema design?

An impressive entrance can help establish a cinema’s identity and shape visitors’ expectations, but the experience should not end at the lobby. Clear signage, accessible routes, well-maintained exits and efficient crowd movement are important parts of a well-designed public space.

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Shankar emphasises that a cinema’s reputation depends not only on the film and the atmosphere but also on how easily and safely visitors can enter, move around and leave.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.