Why we keep looking for red flags in relationships even when nothing is wrong—and what it costs us

They had been talking for two weeks before they met. Not intense conversations; not in that all-consuming way people sometimes do, but they have been talking enough to establish a rhythm. A few messages through the day, some light teasing, some healthy flirting, the occasional longer exchange at night when neither had anything urgent to do. By the time they sat across each other at a café, there was already a sense of familiarity, the kind that makes the first ten minutes easier.

The conversation moved effortlessly. They spoke about work, about where they grew up, about the predictable things that come up when two people are trying to understand who the other is. At one point, he mentioned he tends to get very focused on his work and sometimes forgets to respond to messages. He said it casually, only as a harmless disclaimer. No biggie, right?

She nodded. It made sense. People do get busy.

But later that night, when she was back home, that line returned with more weight than it had in the moment. Not because it was alarming in itself, but because it now had context. She replayed the past few days of conversation. There was indeed a gap one evening. A delayed reply the next morning. Nothing significant, nothing that had stood out earlier. But now it began to align into a pattern.

“He might be inconsistent,” she thought.

It wasn’t a conclusion, but a label that settled in her head, ready to be used if needed.

When observations become labels

The next day, when his replies came a little later than usual, the label felt validated. Not confirmed, but reinforced enough to be taken seriously.

In reality, nothing had actually changed. The interaction was still pleasant, still open, still moving forward. But something else entered it—a layer of interpretation that was now difficult to remove.

This is how red flag spotting––the most interesting game in the market lately––begins. It starts not with clear warnings, but with small observations that gather meaning over time. The process is subtle enough to feel like awareness rather than judgment, and that distinction is important because it allows the habit of searching for red flags to grow without resistance.

The mind prefers patterns over uncertainty.

Story continues below this ad

There is a reason why red flag spotting feels reasonable. The human mind is built to recognise patterns. It prefers coherence over randomness, explanations over ambiguity. When something happens more than once, even in a limited sample, it begins to draw connections. These connections are not always accurate, but they create a sense of understanding, and that sense is comforting.

In relationships, where outcomes are uncertain and stakes are personal, this tendency becomes more pronounced. People are not just trying to understand what is happening; they are trying to anticipate what might happen next. The present is rarely experienced in its entirety. It is treated as evidence.

Language has changed the way we see people

Like I tried to explain in my last column, what has drastically shifted is not the instinct, but the vocabulary. Words like “inconsistent,” “avoidant,” and “emotionally unavailable” have become part of everyday language. They offer a way to name behaviour quickly, to place it within a framework that feels familiar. Once a behaviour is named, it is no longer neutral. It belongs to a category, and categories carry expectations.

This has made people more articulate about their experiences. However, these experiences are often analysed, defined and judged in haste, and that has reduced the gap between noticing something and deciding what it means. There is less space for ambiguity, less patience for not knowing.

Story continues below this ad

The illusion of control

There is also a deeper layer to this—the desire for control.

Looking for red flags creates the impression that outcomes can be managed. That if you are observant enough, careful enough, you can avoid being hurt later. It feels like a rational approach to something inherently uncertain.

But relationships do not follow predictable rules. You can identify every early sign correctly and still end up in something that does not last. Not because you missed anything, but because human connections evolve in ways that cannot be fully mapped in advance.

The idea of control is comforting, but incomplete.

In the café, the conversation did not suffer. There were no awkward pauses, no visible tension. But the internal experience had already begun to change. What had been a straightforward interaction was now layered with evaluation.

Story continues below this ad

When part of the mind is occupied with interpretation, there is less room for direct experience. You are present, but also slightly removed, watching, assessing, and measuring.

Once a potential red flag is identified, attention begins to organize itself around it. Instances that support the idea stand out more clearly. Instances that don’t fit are often dismissed as exceptions. Over time, the initial observation gains strength, not necessarily because it is accurate, but because it has been consistently reinforced.

This is not a failure of logic; it is how perception works. The mind is guided by what it expects to find.

How vigilance changes experience

At some point, the purpose of interaction begins to change.

Story continues below this ad

Instead of asking, “What is this?” people begin asking, “What could this become?” The question carries an underlying concern: if something goes wrong later, could it have been predicted earlier?

This creates a pressure to identify problems before they fully exist. It encourages a form of vigilance that feels responsible, even necessary. But vigilance changes the quality of attention. It makes people look at each other not just as they are, but as potential sources of difficulty.

The cost of always preparing for what comes next

If every moment is treated as evidence, the present becomes thinner. There is less space for something to unfold without being immediately defined. Interactions are no longer just experienced; they are assessed for future implications. The irony is that in trying to avoid future discomfort, people begin to limit present ease.

This does not mean that red flags are irrelevant or that awareness is unnecessary. There are behaviours that signal genuine concern, patterns that should not be ignored.

Story continues below this ad

But not everything unfamiliar is a problem. Not everything imperfect is a warning.

In that initial story, the line about delayed replies could mean many things. It could indicate a pattern that becomes frustrating over time. It could also be a simple reflection of someone’s working style, something that has little bearing on the overall connection. At that stage, both interpretations are possible.

What determines which one takes hold is not just the behaviour itself, but the framework through which it is viewed.

Take the plunge, people

Having said all of that, it is not that I don’t understand why we look for red flags. It often comes from having been hurt before, from a mind that has learned to stay alert to avoid a repeat of what went wrong last time you gave it a shot. It feels responsible to be careful, to read the signs early, to not walk into something “blindly” again. But being hurt is not separate from being in a relationship; it is part of it, just as much as the good parts are. There is no reward without risk, and no version of connection that comes without the possibility of discomfort.

Story continues below this ad

If you hold on too tightly to control, if you stay hyper-aware of every possible sign, if you never allow yourself to step in without guarantees, you end up experiencing only a fraction of what a connection can offer. It will include uncomfortable conversations, mistakes, moments of doubt, and yes, even pain. That is not failure; that is the process.

And if you remove all of that in the name of safety, it is worth asking what you are really left with in the end.