Why Indian skin tans so quickly

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Indian skin can tan quickly after sun exposure, but what causes it? Dermatologists explain the role of eumelanin, how UV radiation affects pigmentation and what to know about treating dark spots.

By: Lifestyle Desk
3 min readNew DelhiOct 19, 2026 07:00 PM IST
Dermatologists explain why Indian skin can tan quickly and how sun exposure can contribute to uneven pigmentation and dark spots.Dermatologists explain why Indian skin can tan quickly and how sun exposure can contribute to uneven pigmentation and dark spots. (Image Source: Freepik)
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Celebrity dermatologist Dr Jaishree Sharad, in a recent chat with host Priyali Mahtani, explains why Indian skin tans so quickly, while breaking down the role of eumelanin – the pigment responsible for the brown tones in our skin.

Priyali asks her if it’s patchy skin where the face is a different skin colour from the hands, chest, or tummy, or if it’s a characteristic of Indian skin types more than any other? Is it something unique that is commonly found with our Indian skin tone?

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

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Dr Sharad explains why Indian skin tans so quickly: it’s because of the pigment called eumelanin. Melanin is of two types: eumelanin and pheomelanin.

“Now, melanin is something that is giving us colour. So if you have eumelanin, you’re getting a darker shade. If you have pheo, you get more red shades. We have shades of brown. So when you have more eumelanin, you tan sooner. So you don’t need to make an effort to tan,” she says.

How this works

Indian skin naturally produces more melanin, which helps protect the body from the sun’s UV radiation.

Explaining how it works, Dr Kiran Hebbalkar, Consultant Dermatologist and Aesthetic Physician, says, “When exposed to ultraviolet rays, skin cells start to produce more melanin instantly, which in turn helps protect skin from severe damage from the sun’s influence. Although this reduces the chance of getting burned by the sun, it leads to fast tanning and the emergence of stubborn dark spots. Sun rays also take away skin’s moisture, making it dry, dull, and dehydrated.”

Eumelanin, a pigment responsible for brown and black tones in the skin, plays a role in how skin responds to sun exposure. Eumelanin, a pigment responsible for brown and black tones in the skin, plays a role in how skin responds to sun exposure. (Image Source: Freepik)

Is there a cure for the dark spots?

As per Dr Hebbalkar, “The modern approach to aesthetic medicine targets rejuvenating skin that has been damaged by sun exposure, rather than using aggressive facial peels that can cause hyperpigmentation.”

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Innovative techniques like hybrid laser treatments and bio-remodelling injectables help rejuvenate skin effectively.

ALSO READ | Khushbu Sundar’s skincare routine at 56: ‘I do it every day for half an hour or so’

“Technologies such as Alma Hybrid combine customisable wavelengths of laser to smooth surface texture and stimulate deeper healing with minimal downtime. In the meantime, Profhilo is a deep moisture tank, injecting pure hyaluronic acid under the surface to boost collagen, replace lost elasticity and rebuild barrier resilience,” she further explains.

Together, these non-aggressive treatments help sun-stressed skin recover its natural glow, smoothness, and hydration without risking pigment issues.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

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