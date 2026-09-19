Why experts are urging cities to replace Conocarpus with neem, peepal and banyan

For years, Conocarpus trees were a popular choice for urban landscaping across India. Their rapid growth, dense foliage and ability to thrive in harsh conditions made them a preferred option for lining roads, beautifying public spaces and creating green belts. However, the same tree is now facing increasing scrutiny.

According to a report by Mongabay, several states have banned or discouraged planting Conocarpus after concerns emerged about its impact on biodiversity, public infrastructure, and human health. Environmentalists have also questioned whether its ecological costs outweigh its aesthetic appeal.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

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According to environmentalist Jasmit Singh Arora, the issue goes far beyond urban beautification. “While Conocarpus trees grow fast, they are a serious ecological threat. Their leaves release chemicals into the soil that suppress the growth of native plants, creating what I call a ‘green desert’—a landscape with little to no biodiversity where local birds, bees and insects struggle to survive,” Arora tells indianexpress.com

He believes the debate should be viewed through the lens of long-term environmental sustainability rather than short-term landscaping benefits.

Why are states restricting its plantation?

Native to coastal regions of Africa, the Arabian Peninsula, and parts of South Asia, Conocarpus (Conocarpus erectus), commonly known as the buttonwood tree, was introduced in many countries for its fast growth and tolerance to heat, salinity, and drought.

Its ability to establish quickly made it attractive for roadside plantations and urban greening projects. Growing concerns about Conocarpus stem from multiple issues, from biodiversity loss to damage to civic infrastructure.

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According to Arora, one of the biggest concerns is its effect on local ecosystems. “Through my Gutli Mission, I promote native mango trees because they enrich the soil, support birds and wildlife, and strengthen local ecosystems. Conocarpus does exactly the opposite—it pushes out native flora and disrupts the natural ecological balance,” he says.

He explains that unlike native trees, which have evolved alongside local insects, birds and pollinators, exotic species like Conocarpus often provide little ecological value.

Female flower heads of Conocarpus erectus (Photo: Wikipedia) Female flower heads of Conocarpus erectus (Photo: Wikipedia)

Can Conocarpus damage roads and pipelines?

Arora says growing evidence backs the concern. “Its roots actively search for water and can crack underground water pipelines, sewer lines, roads and even building foundations. This not only affects urban infrastructure but also results in significant maintenance and repair costs for cities,” he explains.

Because Indian cities already struggle with ageing civic infrastructure, many urban planners are increasingly cautious about planting species known for invasive root systems.

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Are there health concerns too?

According to Arora, studies have linked Conocarpus pollen with allergic reactions. “Medical research indicates that Conocarpus pollen can trigger allergies, asthma and breathing difficulties, particularly among children, older adults and people with existing respiratory illnesses,” he says.

While allergy susceptibility varies from person to person, environmental experts argue that species selected for public spaces should ideally minimise such risks.

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Do these concerns justify a ban?

“When a tree damages city infrastructure, affects public health and creates a ‘green desert’ where biodiversity declines, its rapid growth simply isn’t worth the long-term cost. We have far better native alternatives that benefit both people and the environment,” says Arora. He adds that urban forestry should not focus solely on increasing the number of trees but also on planting the right trees.

What should cities look for when choosing trees?

According to Arora, selecting species for Indian cities requires careful ecological planning.

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“The first priority should always be native trees,” he says. “They are naturally adapted to local climates, require less water once established and provide food and shelter for native birds, bees and insects.”

He also recommends choosing trees with:

* Broad, dense canopies that provide shade and help reduce urban heat.

* Non-invasive root systems that do not damage roads or underground utilities.

* High dust-trapping and air-purifying ability.

* Low allergenic potential for public health.

“The right native tree doesn’t just beautify a city—it makes it healthier, cooler and more resilient,” Arora says.

Among his top tree recommendations are mango, neem, peepal and banyan. “These trees are perfectly suited to India’s climate, require relatively little water once established and support rich biodiversity,” he explains.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.