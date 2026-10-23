Less screen, more style: Why Casio is betting on analogue G-Shock watches in India

Young Indian consumers are increasingly looking at watches as expressions of personal style rather than just timekeeping devices, according to Takuto Kimura, Managing Director, Casio India.

The shift, Kimura says, is creating an opportunity for traditional analogue watches and screenless timepieces such as G-Shock, which combine distinctive designs with functionality without the distractions of constant connectivity.

Casio is looking to tap into this changing consumer preference with its new G-Shock 2500 series, an all-analogue G-Shock collection that retains the brand’s signature toughness while dispensing with digital displays and Bluetooth connectivity.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

“The trend is moving very quickly in India, driven by the country’s large young population. Young consumers are shaping trends, looking to global markets for inspiration and then adapting those trends to local preferences,” Kimura told indianexpress.com in an interview on the sidelines of the launch of the new Casio G-Shock 2500 series in India.