Meet Rhiya Ahir: The Mumbai model who stood down a police van

A young woman in a grey hoodie, arms spread wide, stood directly in the path of a moving police van. That single image, captured during a rain-soaked protest in Mumbai, has turned 27-year-old model and entrepreneur Rhiya Ahir into one of the most recognisable faces of the NEET UG 2026 paper leak protests.

The scene unfolded at Shivaji Park in Dadar, where demonstrators had gathered demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged NEET UG 2026 paper leak. Ahir was walking from nearby Kohinoor Square toward the park at around 4:30 pm when she spotted the van, already packed with detainees, and placed herself squarely in its path.

Dressed in an oversized hoodie and cap against the drizzle, she stood her ground, hands pressed against the vehicle, as a crowd gathered behind her, chanting slogans criticising the government for leaning on police power whenever it felt threatened.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

The footage, shared widely by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), the group behind the July 20 march on Parliament, spread rapidly across social media. The caption read, “Our girls are no less than boys,” a dialogue from the Bollywood movie Dangal. Ahir later shared her own footage of the incident on Instagram, captioning it with a taunt directed at police.

In her own words

Ahir has described the moment as instinctive rather than planned. Speaking to Hindustan Times, she said the protesters’ chants were what drew her in, and that she felt she couldn’t let them be taken away. She has also acknowledged that her outward composure didn’t match how she felt internally, admitting that she was shaking despite standing firm.

Gulf News reported that Ahir’s fear centred on the possibility that the detained protesters could face formal charges if driven off, and that she felt a duty as a citizen to intervene rather than watch it happen. She has also said, per the same account, that police tried to inch the van forward during the standoff without success, and that she held her position until the detainees were released.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by सोहित मिश्रा (@mishra_sohit)

Importantly, Ahir clarified to NDTV that she was not herself a NEET aspirant but her involvement, she said, came out of solidarity with students demanding transparency in the examination process, not any personal stake in the exam.

Story continues below this ad

In other videos circulating from before and after the protest, Ahir has poked fun at the political theatre surrounding the demonstrations and explained that she chose her outfit, hoodie and hat included, with the practical risks of a confrontation in mind.

From runway to resistance

Before this week, Ahir was known less for activism than for her work in Mumbai’s fashion and entertainment circuit. Gulf News describes her as a model, actor and entrepreneur who has appeared in music videos — most recently Sumit Patwari’s ‘Dilbara’ — as well as a short social drama film, and who also runs a clothing label. She has close to a lakh followers on Instagram.

That existing public profile, combined with the raw visual power of one woman blocking a police vehicle by hand, is largely why the clip found such an enormous audience so quickly.

Why the story keeps growing

Reaction online has been divided. Republic World noted that social media users have been split, with some praising her as a “fearless” example of Indian youth and others suggesting police should have responded more firmly. That debate has only added fuel to the video’s spread, and kept attention fixed on the broader student movement demanding accountability over the alleged exam leak.

Story continues below this ad

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.