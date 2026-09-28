Moon gardens are trending: 5 plants and easy tips to create one at home

Moon gardens are having a moment, as more people reimagine their outdoor spaces as places to unwind after dark. But before we explore how to create one, let’s first understand what exactly a moon garden is.

In simple terms, a moon garden is designed to come alive after dusk. It celebrates light, fragrance and texture, allowing the subtle beauty of the night to take centre stage. The setup typically features plants that bloom at night, have a strong fragrance, or produce white or other light-coloured flowers that stand out in the moonlight. According to Giulia Baima Bollone, director, Embassy Interiors, it is “a space that trades the drama of sunlight for the softer, more understated charm of moonlight.”