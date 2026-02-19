Why Upasana Konidela’s honest take on motherhood resonates in 2026: ‘The whole thing about raising a child…’

Entrepreneur Upasana Konidela, who recently gave birth to twins, once opened up about the experience of being a mother and the new lessons motherhood teaches you every day. “The whole thing about raising a child is that the first thing is that the child is happy. The environment around needs to be happy and nice, and not toxic. Also, teach them to concentrate. Every day is a new learning. And especially when you are a mom. Because every day faces new challenges. But the biggest thing it teaches you is patience,” Upasana, married to RRR actor Ram Charan, said.

When someone in the public eye speaks about motherhood, it often comes wrapped in confidence or celebration. Upasana’s reflection stands out because it does not present motherhood as a destination, but as a process, and part of life. “A journey filled with questions, learning, and emotional shifts, and by speaking about growth instead of certainty, she reflects what many mothers quietly experience but hardly ever say aloud. Motherhood is not about getting it right every day, but staying open to learning, both about the child and about yourself,” said Dr Chandni Tugnait, psychotherapist, coach, founder and director, Gateway of Healing.