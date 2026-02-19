Why Upasana Konidela’s honest take on motherhood resonates in 2026: ‘The whole thing about raising a child…’

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
Entrepreneur Upasana Konidela, who recently gave birth to twins, once opened up about the experience of being a mother and the new lessons motherhood teaches you every day. “The whole thing about raising a child is that the first thing is that the child is happy. The environment around needs to be happy and nice, and not toxic. Also, teach them to concentrate. Every day is a new learning. And especially when you are a mom. Because every day faces new challenges. But the biggest thing it teaches you is patience,” Upasana, married to RRR actor Ram Charan, said.
When someone in the public eye speaks about motherhood, it often comes wrapped in confidence or celebration. Upasana’s reflection stands out because it does not present motherhood as a destination, but as a process, and part of life. “A journey filled with questions, learning, and emotional shifts, and by speaking about growth instead of certainty, she reflects what many mothers quietly experience but hardly ever say aloud. Motherhood is not about getting it right every day, but staying open to learning, both about the child and about yourself,” said Dr Chandni Tugnait, psychotherapist, coach, founder and director, Gateway of Healing.
Motherhood was not about having all the answers for her, but about growing into the role and learning things one day at a time. “That honesty really matters, especially today, where mothers are always expected to know better, do better, and be perfect,” reflected Dr Tugnait.
Many women start this role with invisible pressure to already know what to do. “When that confidence does not come naturally, self-doubt follows, and saying ‘I am learning every day’ removes the shame from not knowing,” said Dr Tugnait.
Being a mother often challenges the control you think you have over your life. “Schedules start to change, your priorities shift, and plans rarely go as expected. For women who are used to structure and achievement, this can feel very destabilising. Learning every day also means learning flexibility, patience, and acceptance, as it is not only about understanding the child better, but about being more realistic than perfect,” elucidated Dr Tugnait.
Motherhood not only shapes the child. It reshapes the parent.
“Many women discover parts of themselves they were not aware of, deeper patience, sharper fear, unexpected tenderness, and unresolved emotional patterns. Learning every day also means becoming more aware of oneself. This inner work is rarely discussed, yet it is one of the most profound aspects of parenting,” expressed Dr Tugnait.
