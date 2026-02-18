When Sara Ali Khan spoke about celebrating herself: ‘Not just my mother’s daughter…’

Sara Ali Khan has, over the years, created a niche for herself marked by her nonchalant approach. Admitting that it comes from her way of celebrating herself, she once shared in a conversation with Brut India, “I think as an actor, I’m so lucky and privileged to be able to play different characters. I have to celebrate who Sara is. I think that’s what my social media is for: It’s my window to be who I am. Not just my director’s actor, or not just my mother’s daughter. It’s just who I am. I think that people see that.”

The Zara Hatke Zara Bachke actor, who is often seen posting about her day and her self-written short-form funny poetry on social media, added, “Even before I started working, I didn’t want to apologise for the person I am. There’s a fearlessness that you see on my Instagram. Authenticity.”