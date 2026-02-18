When Sara Ali Khan spoke about celebrating herself: ‘Not just my mother’s daughter…’

"It's just who I am," said Sara Ali Khan

By: Lifestyle Desk
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 18, 2026 12:00 AM IST
Sara Ali KhanWhen Sara Ali Khan shared her mantra (Photo: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram)
Sara Ali Khan has, over the years, created a niche for herself marked by her nonchalant approach. Admitting that it comes from her way of celebrating herself, she once shared in a conversation with Brut India, “I think as an actor, I’m so lucky and privileged to be able to play different characters. I have to celebrate who Sara is. I think that’s what my social media is for: It’s my window to be who I am. Not just my director’s actor, or not just my mother’s daughter. It’s just who I am. I think that people see that.”

The Zara Hatke Zara Bachke actor, who is often seen posting about her day and her self-written short-form funny poetry on social media, added, “Even before I started working, I didn’t want to apologise for the person I am. There’s a fearlessness that you see on my Instagram. Authenticity.”

In many of her interviews, she has also spoken about her bond with mother, Amrita Singh, from whom she has learnt to be herself.

Sara Ali Khan Sara Ali Khan is close to her mother Amrita Singh (Photo: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram)

Reflecting on Sara’s approach, Subhash HJ, counsellor and mental health educator, Vasavi Hospitals, Bengaluru, said that he rarely sees people admitting the true version of themselves in real life, let alone on social media. “That’s something to appreciate. It also shows a strong sense of identity and self-acceptance,” said Subhash.

According to him, aligning with the true version of yourself without having to pretend is a feeling a lot of people look for. “It gives you a sense of relief and reward,” said Subhash.

He asserted that looking back at each of our lives, we have a lot to appreciate with a sense of gratitude. “Doing this as a conscious regular process can actually increase our well-being,” said Subhash.

Further, there is a deeper message. Subhash said that pretending to be a different person can actually be suppressing your identity and further making you unhappy with the real you. “Perhaps, let’s look at our own social media and see if that truly represents who we are,” said Subhash.

