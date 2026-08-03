‘Always thrown into…’: Priyanka Chopra on her biggest fear

Priyanka Chopra Jonas once spoke about her biggest fear: self-doubt and adapting to new environments quickly. “One of the big ones was feeling like I belonged in a room because I was always thrown into different atmospheres, moving schools and going to different country 12. Being thrown into pageants, being thrown into movies…in the beginning…I used to remind myself of why I am in the room, why I am meeting these really important people…and to be able to sit across someone who has a list of achievements and still feel like I belong,” she told host Oprah Winfrey on her show in 2025.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

Priyanka Chopra’s candid reflection is relatable for many. Having moved across schools, countries, pageants, and eventually the film industry, she described constantly reminding herself why she deserved to be there, even when surrounded by people with extraordinary achievements. “Her reflection captures an internal struggle that many people silently carry, regardless of how successful they appear on the outside. We often assume that success automatically creates confidence, but psychology tells us otherwise. Achievement may earn you a seat at the table, but it doesn’t always silence the inner voice asking, “Do I really deserve to be here?” Many people spend years chasing promotions, awards, and recognition believing that one more accomplishment will finally make them feel enough. Yet when they reach that milestone, the feeling of inadequacy quietly follows them,” described Delnna Rrajesh, psychotherapist and relationship breakthrough coach.

While this is often labelled as imposter syndrome, beneath it lies something even deeper: the fundamental human need to belong, described Delnna. “Belonging is not something another person can give us. It is an internal relationship with ourselves. It is the quiet conviction that our worth does not depend on being the smartest person in the room, having the longest list of achievements, or receiving constant approval. When that inner foundation is missing, we begin measuring ourselves against everyone around us. Our confidence rises and falls with comparison, validation, and external recognition,” said Delnna.

Do you also tend to have imposter syndrome? (Photo: AI Generated) Do you also tend to have imposter syndrome? (Photo: AI Generated)

What stood out is that she reminded herself why she was in the room. “Psychologically, that is a powerful shift. Instead of comparing herself with the accomplishments of others, she consciously reconnected with her own journey, strengths, and purpose. She wasn’t seeking permission to belong. She was reminding herself that she had already earned the opportunity to be there,” expressed Delnna.

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The goal is not to become the most accomplished person in every room.

“The goal is to stop making your self-worth conditional upon achievement, applause, or acceptance. Achievement may open doors, but only self-acceptance allows us to walk through them with quiet confidence. That is the difference between earning a place in the room and truly believing you belong there,” shared Delnna.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.